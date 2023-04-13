‘Wonder Man’ set photos reveal the return of a longtime MCU fan favorite

Upcoming Disney Plus series Wonder Man looks set to once again offer a fresh perspective on how to be a superhero. Watchmen and Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing the titular hero, who in the comics has powers that are the equal of Thor, and tries to balance being a movie star and celebrity with saving the world.

Once again it sounds like we’re in comedic territory, which has been underlined by Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery joining the cast. Kingsley’s involvement has been known for some time, though we now have the first shot of him on set looking surprisingly dapper:

Slattery made his MCU debut in Iron Man 3, though not without controversy. Right up until the film’s release, everyone assumed he’d been cast as the Mandarin, with a series of trailers painting him as a diabolical mastermind out to dismantle Tony Stark’s life. But that proved to be a smokescreen, with Slattery revealed to be a failed London thespian with delusions of grandeur. Slattery made an unexpected return almost a decade later in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and by this time fans had clearly warmed to his antics.

Both Slattery and Wonder Man being actors is likely why he’s back, perhaps having been cast as the titular hero’s co-star in an in-universe movie. Even now, Slattery somewhat splits opinion among fans, though we always like seeing him pop up in stuff. Let’s just hope he brings the adorable chicken-pig Morris along for the ride.

Wonder Man will land on Disney Plus in mid-2024.