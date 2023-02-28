Workaholic Marvel fans torn on which fictional company they want to work for

While the MCU seems like a miserable place to live for the average human, it turns out there are plenty of great career opportunities, and Marvel fans have been struggling to find the best fictional company to work for.

When you think about it, there are a lot of factors to consider. You need to consider whether you’ll get a dental plan, access to a gym, are you likely to survive more than six months of employment without dying at the hands of some supervillain? Will the job pay enough to buy a new car when your first ride inevitably gets used as a frisbee by the Hulk? Yes, it can be quite hard to find a job that can provide all of that as a regular person in a Marvel world.

That being said, some hardcore Marvel fans reckon they’d like to try their luck working at some of the most well-known companies in the MCU. One user asked, hypothetically of course, where fellow fans would choose to work if they could intern at any company in the Marvel universe.

The response varied a lot with users giving many different reasons behind their choices, but the main point of concern was deciding which company they’d be less likely to die at.

With the regularity of supervillain attacks at these places, it’s easy to see why some would be put off working there. Associating yourself with certain Marvel businesses could put you in the crosshairs of some dangerous people. After all, working for Nelson and Murdock would make you an enemy of Kingpin, and no one wants that.

Bear in mind, there are companies are run by villains, The Tracksuit Mafia is literally run by Kingpin, and we’re not sure if we’d be better off working for or against him. Who in their right mind would work for a man who decapitated one of his partners with a car door?

It was generally agreed upon that Stark Industries would be the safest workplace, and Tony probably offer a solid health insurance package.

In fact, the worst thing that would probably happen to you as an employee of Stark Industries is that you would become a villain yourself.

Although, considering the flipside, some thought that Oscorp would be the better place to get superpowers.

Of course there are always other options if you want to stay as far away from heroes and villains as possible.

The workaholics in the subreddit have given some pretty solid arguments for and against each job offer. It’s clear that self preservation is more of a factor for the workforce in the MCU which we, thankfully, don’t have to deal with as much. However, if you want the best chances of survival, we’d say go with Stark industries — just don’t get too close to the boss.