‘Yellowstone’ fans brace themselves for a high-stakes season 5 as John Dutton goes all in on a risky hand

The trailer for Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, poses the most important question that the Dutton family has ever faced. Power has a price; will the Duttons be able to pay it?

If they can, what will it cost them? As the trailer dives into some intense scenes in the shows exhilarating fifth season, we see emotions weighing heavy on our beloved characters, and rightfully so. The stakes have never been higher than they are right now. We also see an exciting career change for John Dutton: he officially swears in as Governor.

Yep, John is trading in his riding boots for some fancy office footwear (see also: boots) as he struts into office for a ride wilder than he’s ever faced before.

Power has a price. The official #YellowstoneTV season 5 trailer is HERE! See you on Sunday November 13. Don't miss the special two-hour premiere event, only on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/HLLNcCdDmn — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 29, 2022

Hearing him swear in as Governor of Montana was a feeling that gave long-time fans of the show chills. It’s not a role he worked his whole life for, but it’s a role he understands the weight of. He knows why the cards are in his hand and will learn precisely when to play them.

I, John Dutton…. 🔥🔥

YellowStone scaling up the stakes 🤝🏾 — Immah (@Maccariusi) September 29, 2022

His first order of business? In a very John Dutton move, he fires his entire office staff and puts everyone’s favorite tornado, Beth Dutton, back to work.

Wowzers! Can't wait! Gov Dutton 😍 — Laura Watts (@law_de_da) September 29, 2022



Several moments in the trailer left us speechless, like Beth Dutton as she peers over her shoulder in the living room of the main house; something certainly lurks in the shadows.

The trailer was exactly what some fans needed after an otherwise not-great start to their day. The Duttons can undeniably bring an instant mood boost to anyone who needs one.

Omg yes I needed this after a shitty start to my day. Gonna be a hell of a season and I can’t wait!!!! — 🅢🅤🅩🅐🅝🅝🅔 🅢🅗🅤🅜 (@fab_suzanne) September 29, 2022

Some fans have two words for the upcoming season, and they’re perfect: buckle up!

Gonna be a helluva a season — BUCKLE UP!👊🏾⭐️ — Rob Kirkland (@ThatRobKirkland) September 29, 2022

There certainly is a mafia undertone to Yellowstone, but it’s all cowboys and ranch hands, good vs. evil; there’s more law to it than a run-of-the-mill mafia-style project. However, the power struggle and John tip-toeing into office are laying the groundwork for an even juicier storyline.

This journey into the #Dutton is like the mafia of the wild wild West with power at the highest level of government! — Shara Spalding (@SSpalding723) September 29, 2022

With John as governor, things are going to change. The Duttons will have more power than they’ve ever had, but the secrets they’ve kept will also be stronger than ever before.

This could be the best season yet! So excited!! 🤠 — Genevieve Kohn (@genevievekohn) September 29, 2022



Don’t get us started on enemies for the Duttons, either. With everything to lose, those who dare to fight against them will have to bring the heat this season. Characters we know and love will face fear and heartache unlike that which we’ve seen before, but there will also be payoffs.

HOLY SHIT! So many great actors pushed to their limits. It’s going to be awesome! — don in brookfield (@DonInBrookfield) September 29, 2022

Intense almost seems an understatement for this season.

Oh yes, this is going to be an intense year on Yellowstone. — Linda Lampton (@DRAGONLADY2762) September 29, 2022

Last but not least, the ranch will always come first in Yellowstone. Even with John as governor, the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch protects those he loves — he must always put it ahead of anything else.

You can see Yellowstone kick off it’s season 5 premiere with a two-hour television event on Nov. 13.