‘Yellowstone’ keeping fans company this President’s Day weekend

Like the promise of a fresh sunrise each morning or the fact that Beth Dutton will hit a woman over the head with a beer bottle if she gets too close to her man, there’s the long-standing tradition of Yellowstone having a marathon on a holiday weekend.

With President’s Day coming up on Monday, the red carpet — er… the dusty trail — is inviting viewers to have an exciting extended stay at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch starting this Friday. Also in attendance will be Kevin Costner’s John Dutton, Kelly Reilly’s Beth, Luke Grimes’ Kayce, and the admirable Chief Thomas Rainwater, played by Gil Birmingham. This weekend’s marathon is the every-episode-ever marathon, which means if you’ve ever wanted to start the series but haven’t taken the plunge or are behind on anything — here’s your chance to catch up.

Yellowstone posted a trailer with information about the marathon — which kicks off at 8 pm this Friday — and the promise that you’ll be able to watch the incredibly multifaceted journey from the beginning. You’ll see a fight for survival, bonds formed and broken, and the beginnings of one of the greatest love stories ever told: the Dutton family story.

Celebrate the holiday weekend with every episode of #YellowstoneTV! It all begins Friday at 8pm ET, only on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/lgqMa54EVt — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) February 15, 2023

Plus, if you’re still feeling the romance from Valentine’s Day this week, there are plenty of sultry, sexy, and precious moments in Yellowstone that’ll be sure to melt your heart. Trust us.

“Well, that’s what it means. It means that you have me, that I’m yours. It means come live your life with me. The only thing I ask is that you outlive me, so I never live another day without you.”

Here’s to bar brawls, meadows, and handsome cowboys galore!