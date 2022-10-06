‘Yellowstone’ praises its most handsome cowboy and social media is swooning

Fans of Paramount’s Yellowstone tune into the thrilling series for many reasons, and we’d be doing the series a great disservice if we didn’t mention that one of those reasons is everyone’s favorite ranch hand, Rip Wheeler.

Wheeler isn’t just a hard-working ranch hand turned John Dutton’s right-hand man; he’s the most swoon-worthy cowboy on the ranch. Now, the thing about the Duttons is that they’re all quite stunning, in fact, everyone who works on the Yellowstone is — but there’s something special about Rip.

Yellowstone shared a special shout to Cole Hauser’s Rip this evening, and social media reacted accordingly: just about as parched as someone working on the ranch all day. Everyone’s reaction makes sense; after all, Rip is a tall glass of water.

There’s something about his cowboy charm, the way he talks out of the side of his mouth when he’s saying something to Beth, and how he handles his business that has fans worldwide swooning over Rip. He’s all brawn and brains in addition to being almost painfully handsome, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a Yellowstone fan that doesn’t find Rip charming. Some fans didn’t have words for it but found very well-picked gif responses.

Other fans had a hard time thinking of anyone who looks that good in a cowboy hat. We’ll save you some time; there isn’t anyone! Of course, he does look great in a hat, but the power he wears it with truly knocks fans’ socks off.

Some fans wish that he could be cloned, and we don’t disagree.

We can think of no better use than the Blanche Devereaux gif.

No one treasures Rip’s good looks more than his wife, Beth Dutton.

Of course, you can also use Rose Nylund to nod to Wheeler’s handsome charm.

This Kevin Costner gif gets the point across, too. More valid words truly never have been spoken.

If you’re feeling a bit like Blanche and want to enjoy some Rip Wheeler in your life, you can now tune into the first four seasons of Yellowstone streaming on Peacock while you wait for the season 5 two-hour kick off on Nov. 13.