‘Yellowstone’ star Kylie Rogers reveals a surprising fact about the Duttons in Texas

Yellowstone star Kylie Rogers is opening up about the impact of Taylor Sheridan’s cowboy drama, the Dutton effect, and how it felt to return home to Texas following the series’ overwhelming success so far.

Rogers plays a young Beth Dutton on Paramount’s number one show, and her character is one of the most dynamic in Sheridan’s growing Yellowverse as a whole. We all know the powerhouse that is Beth, played by Kelly Reilly, but a younger version of the character is just as dynamic and multifaceted. Rogers gets to breathe life into the interpretation of Beth that has yet to be hardened by the world attacking her family name. That doesn’t mean she hasn’t faced troubles yet, but they’ve been different.

As one of the most essential characters in the show, Rogers has been part of the Yellowstone family since season one. In a chat with Collider, she says it’s been an incredible, and unexpected, experience. No one could have mapped out the future of the Dutton family when the series first began, and she says there’s something special about Texas when it comes to our favorite cowboy family.

“I’ve been on since season one, which is crazy. It’s definitely been an experience. No one expected it to be this massive hit TV show. It’s a cowboys TV show in Hollywood, you know? So it’s very unexpected, I guess. I am originally from Texas, so whenever I went back to Texas I’ve definitely noticed a lot more people are like, ‘You’re young Beth from Yellowstone!’ Or there’s ‘Yellowstone’ merch in the airport. It’s actually crazy how much ‘Yellowstone’ merch exists in Texas, but yeah, I for sure noticed a massive growth.”

We can only assume that it’s a pretty intense feeling to return home and be immersed in a fandom based on the series you work for. While some states haven’t embraced the drama fully yet, those with a cowboy presence or a ranching community have likely been following along for quite some time. As many have discussed throughout Yellowstone‘s Hollywood rise to power, the Dutton family story doesn’t let you go once it’s grabbed onto you; you can’t distance yourself from the depths of the characters’ pain or the heightened sense of joy they experience when something good happens.

You also can’t help but buy into the merch; as many Yellowstone fans will tell you, our closest have slowly transformed from our regular daily attire to Dutton-esque fashion choices. Do we have a shirt highlighting the one-way train station? You know it. Do we have a crewneck with Beth and Rip? You betcha, and we have a feeling those airport merch shops in Texas are full of all things Dutton, too.