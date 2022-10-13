‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes leaves us parched and reaching for water with his latest Instagram post

Yellowstone fans were in for a treat when Luke Grimes joined the social media platform in September with a big announcement. Ahead of the exhilarating fifth season of Paramount’s number-one series, Grimes has added a new title to his growing repertoire: country music singer.

That’s right; Grimes will soon be crooning love (or heartache) songs in a southern drawl, and if the idea is giving you butterflies, you’re not alone. In addition to his music, fans have been anxiously waiting for his next social media post, and we were gifted with the latter today in a rather thirst-inducing way.

Grimes posted an image from a recent photoshoot to his profile with a caption that reads, “Looking forward to what’s next. – LG.” While the caption certainly excited fans, the image itself left us reaching for a glass of ice-cold water. Yes, consider us parched — we’re not too proud to admit it.

Of course, fans quickly responded and told Grimes that they’re also looking forward to the future, especially when he’s taking over the entertainment industry. In a chat with the New York Post, Grimes spoke about everything from his upcoming music career to the meaningful way Yellowstone has been a beautiful space for himself and his family to share memories within.

From heart-on-fire emojis to fans saying they “literally cannot” (trust us, we get it), the comment section on Grimes’ Instagram is proof that he’s got staying power, not that it’s a surprising notion for fans of the actor turned singer. The picture he posted is just what some fans needed today.

Season 5 of Yellowstone and new music from Grimes? The future is looking awfully bright.

We did say that we were pretty thirsty after seeing the post, and we aren’t the only ones. Yellowstone fans know a good thirst trap when they see one, and this gets an A+ from us.

You can see Grimes as Kayce Dutton in the first four seasons of Yellowstone, streaming now on Peacock. Here’s to our favorite hunky cowboy!