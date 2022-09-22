‘Yellowstone’s prequel ‘1923’ adds another star power cast member

Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe continues to grow with new cast announcements for the upcoming prequel, 1923. The series is packed full of star power already, with leading actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren taking on Dutton family roles.

Who else is making a splash in 1923? It was announced today by Deadline that Jerome Flynn is joining the series that’s already making waves across the fandom. While Flynn isn’t joining the Dutton family, per se, he is joining their community.

He’ll be playing the role of a “hard-headed Scottish brogue and the leader of the local sheep men” named Banner Creighton. Creighton joins the previously announced Brian Geraghty, Julia Schlaepfer, Marley Shelton, Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, and Robert Patrick.

EXCLUSIVE: #GOT alum Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of ‘1923,’ Taylor Sheridan’s #Yellowstone prequel series at Paramount+ https://t.co/J0WEpeGV6D — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 22, 2022

The synopsis for the series that will divulge more into the life of the Dutton family reads as follows:

“The next Yellowstone origin story will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west and the Duttons who call it home.”

The series was initially going to be called 1933 and set in the time frame when the Great Depression was in full force, but being set years earlier gives it time for the story to flourish and examine the earlier Great Depression in Montana. Viewers will see the family as they attempt to survive lawlessness and turmoil before the rest of the world catches up.

You can watch Yellowstone‘s first prequel, 1883, on Paramount Plus now and catch up on the first four seasons of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama on Peacock while you wait for season five of Yellowstone and the debut of 1923.