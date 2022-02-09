Have you ever wanted to stay on Isla Nublar, but without facing life-threatening situations in Jurassic Park? A three-bedroom home in Skamania County, Washington may be the answer to your dreams.

This dinosaur-themed vacation rental boasts a T-Rex doorman that the homeowner claims is life-sized. A velociraptor, brontosaurus, and triceratops can also be found on a stroll around the property. That many of the on-site reptiles are animatronic make the Jurassic Park theme even more realistic.

The house itself is over 2100 square feet, and comes complete with great amenities including a private hot tub, a large Smart TV, a fully-equipped kitchen, and two external security cameras. (Yes, the dinosaurs are in the cameras’ view.)

Jurassic Park Airbnb 1 of 35

Click to skip



































































Click to zoom

Some of these dinosaurs hang out in the wild, some are taxidermied on the wall, while others are caged in the yard, and posters featuring the original cast hang in many of the rooms. Each and every piece of decor in this home was hand-picked to please nearly any Jurassic Park fan.

One of the bedrooms is bunk bed-equipped for the kiddos, and a plethora of Easter eggs hidden throughout the property will keep them, and you, busy during your stay.

The place has earned rave reviews from guests, with five stars in all six categories. It is hosted by Evolve, a verified company on Airbnb that has over 15,000 reviews, and a great response time.

If you’re in the Skamania County area, or are looking for a dino-enhanced vacation rental, this Jurassic Retreat is one to consider. It just might tide you over until Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022.