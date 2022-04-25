‘You Tend to Throw Punches’: Depp Accuses Heard of Getting Physical

More audiotapes of fighting amongst Johnny Depp and Amber Heard surfaced during the defamation trial Monday.

More audiotapes of arguments between Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have surfaced amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits, including one in which Depp accuses Heard of throwing punches.

The footage played during his redirect testimony under questioning by his own lawyer following the conclusion of cross-examination by Heard’s team, which is being live-streamed on the Law & Crime YouTube Channel.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Depp is suing Aquaman star Heard for $50 million for defamation for what he alleges are false claims of domestic abuse against him that have hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing, also for defamation, for $100 million.

“In arguments, you tend to throw punches,” Depp could be heard saying to Heard while the couple was bickering about a fight they had in Australia.

“I’m talking about arguments, I’m not talking about times when it’s got physical,” she responds.

Earlier in the tape, Heard was heard saying his tendency to leave guaranteed a fight to happen.

In the audio, #AmberHeard says Depp leaving would guarantee a fight.

In another audio excerpt, Depp could be heard saying, “If things get heated, and it looks like it’s going somewhere nasty and the name-calling begins and all that stuff, I’ve got to get away.”

AUDIO RECORDING: #JohnnyDepp/#AmberHeard arguing.



Heard: I'm asking you to work it out.

Heard: I'm asking you to work it out.

Depp: But if things get heated…name calling…I've got to get away. Don't freak out if I walk away….I'm not going to stay and fight with you. I'm not going to do it again.

In another clip, Depp appears to plead with Heard to go their separate ways for a few hours in the midst of an argument.

“Let’s take our space, and let’s not do this anymore. Because I’m really getting frustrated,” Depp says.

“It causes me so much stress when you walk away from me…” Heard replies.

“You won’t let me f**king leave!” Depp later adds.

Depp: I'm really getting frustrated…so let me go….why are you saying stop?

Heard: You're making it worse for me. You're causing me immense stress when you walk away like that.

Depp: You won't let me f-ing leave!#JohnnyDepp v #AmberHeard pic.twitter.com/1d0vSmBVup — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) April 25, 2022

Depp also accuses Heard in the tapes of having “borderline personality disorder.” He testifies that she would keep him “nailed in one spot,” not allowing him to do anything but “react to her screaming like a banshee” and then telling him to calm down.

The trial thus far has painted a sad portrait of a relationship that went on the rocks. While Heard maintains Depp abused her, Depp claims just the opposite: she abused him, and not the other way around. The couple’s former marriage counselor earlier testified she believed the pair engaged in “mutual abuse.”

Two weeks ago, therapist Laurel Anderson testified that “it was a point of pride to [Heard] if she felt disrespected to initiate a fight.” She added that Heard would also “strike [Depp] to keep him there” when he tried to leave. Anderson also said she had seen bruises on Heard’s face when they met face-to-face.

The 2018 Washington Post op-ed written by Heard, and Depp’s allegations that it damaged his career, are at the center of his lawsuit against his ex-wife. Depp is not named in the article, but he says he is implied to be the abuser in the piece — an allegation he denies. In previous testimony, Depp confirmed Heard made domestic abuse allegations against him as far back as 2016.

Heard herself is expected to take the stand and testify at some point during the trial unfolding in Fairfax, Virginia. Other famous names on the witness list slated to testify, either in person or via video link, include tech mogul Elon Musk and actors James Franco and Paul Bettany.