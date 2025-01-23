‘You’re not healthy, Dad’: Trace Cyrus makes desperate plea to Billy Ray after disastrous Trump inauguration appearance

This week, many of us dreaded Donald Trump’s inauguration. At the same time, many others celebrated the start of a second term for someone who might well be considered one of the most contentious American presidents in recent years — and among these celebrants was Billy Ray Cyrus.

The inauguration event, held this past Monday, was attended by a legion of celebrities who had long expressed their support for the Republican Party, including Carrie Underwood, Kid Rock, Lee Greenwood, and, of course, Billy Ray. However, after the event was marred by several (and, frankly, ominous) technical difficulties — including complete sound failures during performances — many noted that Billy Ray’s impromptu acoustic rendition of “Old Town Road,” was a disaster, even without the technical setbacks.

Billy Ray Cyrus bizarre and technical difficulty filled performance at Donald Trump's Inauguration is the perfect representation of how inept and sad the next 4 years will be. pic.twitter.com/py1zzF9FXh — Dusty Smith (@cultofdusty1) January 21, 2025

After the sound system failed, Billy Ray was allegedly instructed to kill as much time as possible. In response, he attempted an a capella rendition of Old Town Road, followed by Achy Breaky Heart — his biggest hit to date. However, with his guitar also out of commission, the performance turned into a complete debacle despite his efforts to, well… perform.

However, the performance took an even stranger turn with bizarre interjections from the country singer. At one point, he could be heard addressing the audience, saying, “Y’all want me to sing more, or do you want me to get the hell off stage? Either way, I don’t give a damn.” A few hours later, we got a reaction from one of the Cyrus siblings: Metro Station’s Trace Cyrus.

In a heartfelt letter to his father on Instagram, Trace addressed that they’d lost touch, but that generally, the entire family was concerned for his well-being. “Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life,” Trace began. “Sadly, the man I wanted so desperately to be just like is someone I barely recognize now.”

With mentions of the rest of his siblings — particularly his sisters Brandi, Miley, and Noah — Trace asks for Billy Ray to reconsider his attitudes and choices. “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you’ve pushed all of us away,” he wrote. “We are all holding on to memories of the man we once knew, hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy, Dad, and everyone is noticing it.”

This heartfelt message ended with Trace celebrating his sobriety — and his hopeful plea for his dad to seek his own safety. “We haven’t talked in a while but I’m over a year and half clean from alcohol. Guess what? I feel amazing.. I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help,” he said. “You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you,” the message ended.

This letter is a perfect reflection of the ongoing Cyrus family drama that has unfolded over the past few years. Back in 2020 Billy Ray and his wife, Tish Cyrus, reportedly separated, ultimately filing for divorce two years later. Shortly after, Billy Ray, then 63, announced his relationship — and later engagement and marriage — to 36-year-old Australian musician Firerose. Seven months later, the couple divorced, and a disturbing audio clip surfaced in which Billy Ray could be heard making disparaging remarks about Firerose, his ex-wife Tish, and his children.

Miley Cyrus reportedly has an estranged relationship with her father, evidenced by her absence from his wedding to Firerose in 2023 — but, as Trace put it, she too is concerned for her father’s well being. As of now, Billy Ray has yet to publicly respond to Trace’s heartfelt message.

