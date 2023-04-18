All of Miley Cyrus’ siblings in order, from Noah to Brandi

If you say “Cyrus” three times in front of a mirror, a new sibling appears — or at least, that’s what it feels like. As the world re-falls in love with Miley Cyrus and her return back to music, the singer’s raspy and steady tone has polarized the music industry as more and more people become enchanted by her gorgeous looks, in addition to her addicting voice. But of course, there would be no Miley Cyrus without Hannah Montana.

Despite her work as a young star, it wouldn’t be until 2006 that Miley would receive her first breakout role as Disney’s star in Hannah Montana and finally be recognized for her immense talent. From then on out, more glimpses into her private life were rapidly unveiled, including her star-studded family. Daughter of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, the veteran musician naturally helped her succeed as the on- and off-screen father. Recently divorced from Tish Cyrus after 30 years of marriage, the couple has welcomed three children, aside from their own offspring outside of marriage. On that note, let’s break down all of Miley’s siblings.

Noah Cyrus

Other than Miley and Billy Ray, the first member of the family that may come to anyone’s mind in recent years is the youngest child in the clan, Noah Cyrus. Born on Jan. 8, 2000, Noah is a highly successful 23-year-old following her sister’s footsteps. With a voice equally as charming and raspy as her oldest sister, Noah has become a staple in the pop genre, with numerous singles, extended plays, and albums out. Other than contemporary pop, the youngest Cyrus is also known for embracing her Nashville roots, making highly profitable country music.

Miley and Noah often perform on stage, accompanying each other in a perfectly matched tune, engulfing fans in the success of this pair. Other than music, Noah has also had a minor breakthrough in the television world. Much like most of her siblings, she too starred in Hannah Montana in the show’s earliest episodes. She would also go on to be the English dub actress of Ponyo in 2008 — and even starred in American Horror Stories in 2021.

Braison Cyrus

The second youngest Cyrus is Braison Cyrus. Currently 28 years old, Braison was born from Tish and Billy Ray’s marriage on May 9, 1994. Keeping a relatively low profile until he too decided to engulf the music stratosphere, Braison was always present at every major event involving his siblings, including a minor role on Hannah Montana. Much like his sisters, Braison also took a small role in the Disney series as Boy #2. From then on out, he also participated in a few films, including 2016’s Heels.

In 2021, Braison debuted as a musician with his first album, Javelina. Like most of his family, he has a knack for playing instruments and takes advantage of his gift through his music. He is also the only Cyrus sibling to have welcomed a son into this highly successful family.

Christopher Cody

Perhaps previously known as Miley’s “secret” half-brother, Christopher Cody was born on April 8, 1992. Despite being the same age as Miley, it is likely that the siblings grew up apart, and for a good reason. Cody was born from a short fling Billy Ray had, being born just seven months before Miley’s own birth. No one knows exactly the intricacies behind Billy Ray’s extramarital endeavors with Kristin Luckey, but eagle-eyed fans of the “Wrecking Ball” singer have known of Cody’s existence for years upon spotting him occasionally at family events.

Cody, unlike his biological father, is not linked to music at all. According to an older interview with The Mirror, Cody lived a relatively modest life away from the limelight, where he worked at a store for $7.50 an hour. Unfortunately, his relationship with Billy Ray was not the best growing up — especially in comparison to Miley’s — but he was always incredibly supportive of his sister, regardless.

Trace Cyrus

Possibly one of the most successful names in the family, Trace Cyrus is the second oldest sibling of the bunch. Born on Feb. 24, 1989, Trace was also a result of Tish’s first marriage, and much like Brandi, he was later on also adopted by Billy Ray. Miley’s half-brother, prior to the singer’s success, was likely one of the most popular names in the Pop/Rock musical sphere and undeniably the most popular Cyrus child at the time.

For more than a decade, Trace was the lead guitarist of the pop rock band Metro Station, gathering millions of fans worldwide with their punk aesthetic. Other than his musical endeavors, for years, Trace dated and was engaged to Disney actress Brenda Song, however, the couple split in 2012. Currently, Trace still has not given up the music bug that runs in his veins, and just last year he joined his youngest sister Noah Cyrus on stage during her tour.

Brandi Cyrus

The oldest sibling in the Cyrus family is Brandi at 35 years old. Born on May 16, 1987, Brandi is the first child deriving from Tish Cyrus’ first marriage with her then-husband Baxter Neal Helson. At six years old, Brandi was adopted by Billy Ray at the start of his marriage with Tish, providing a loving and caring home to Brandi and Trace, as they both grew up knowing the country singer as their only father and tutor.

Despite not being biologically tied to Billy Ray, the music genes run high in the family. Much like most of her younger siblings, Brandi is also in the entertainment branch, known for her acting and music work. Avid Hannah Montana fans may remember her as being part of Miley’s musicians during the concerts, always holding a guitar and accompanying her younger sister at all times. Moreover, Brandi is also a successful DJ, podcast host, and equestrian.

Despite their ill-fated marriage, if there is one thing Tish and Billy Ray can be proud of, it’s their talented children. Like most celebrities constantly living in the public eye, the Cyrus family are no strangers to controversies, even if they’re derived from wearing revealing clothes — as if that makes any sense. Nonetheless, this talented bloodline has proven time and time again that excelling at their craft and being kind goes a long way.