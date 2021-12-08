Zendaya is out of this world in revealing new photo shoot

Zendaya has starred in many successful projects over the years and has become well-known not just for her amazing acting ability, but also her jaw-dropping outfits.

In a recent photo shoot for the cover of Interview Magazine, Zendaya is sure to attract the attention of readers with a very revealing outfit that can only be described as out of this world. You can see her look in the multiple photos she recently posted to Instagram below.

Zendaya can be seen rocking a galactic-inspired outfit that doesn’t leave much to the imagination and accompanies the look with white thigh-high gogo boots and a ’60s hairstyle. She was styled by the talented Law Roach, who is best known as one of the judges on the reality TV series Legendary.

A post on Roach’s Instagram story reveals that the inspiration for Zendaya’s look came from the 1968 sci-fi film Barbarella: Queen of the Galaxy, which stars Jane Fonda in her prime as a futuristic astronaut from Earth who travels to a distant planet in order to defeat an evil that threatens the galaxy.

Zendaya can also be seen rocking a variety of other stunning looks, as can be seen in the gallery below.

Zendaya continues to rocket to new heights with performances in highly successful projects such as Dune, The Greatest Showman, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Euphoria. She shows no signs of slowing down, with the upcoming release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month garnering global attention and the second season of Euphoria coming out early next year, which is sure to attract viewers considering she won a Primetime Emmy for the first season.

You can expect to see Zendaya turning heads for many more years to come, especially with the sequel to Dune set to begin filming next year.