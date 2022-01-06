Zendaya reacts to Tom Holland’s desire to appear on ‘Euphoria’

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been feeling all of the emotions since Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters last month. Those include joy and pride for the hard work they’ve done on the movie, gratitude for the hard work from the rest of the cast and crew, and what is no doubt relief after completing such a massive project. And, as you might expect, they’re enjoying the fan reaction to their incredible movie as more Marvel fans tune in and see the film.

In a promo interview for Spider-Man: No Way Home hosted by IMDb, Zendaya and Holland spoke about Zendaya’s show Euphoria. The HBO series is a fan favorite, and Zendaya absolutely wows in the series.

Holland said he’d been hoping to appear on Euphoria for a while now — he’s even visited the set “at least 30 times.”

“Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time,” he asserted, “and it has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed.”

Zendaya is on the same page as Holland, and the two have talked about him joining the cast for a while now — she also notes that he’s been an excellent source for her through the entire series.

“He supported me through the whole season,” Zendaya shares with ET. The two have also joked about sneaking Holland onto the set of Euphoria and seeing if someone can spot him in a scene.

“You know, we joke about sneaking him into the background and seeing if someone can spot him.”

We think a Where’s Waldo situation with Holland would be hilarious, and we are rooting for it to happen.