Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
‘500 years from now that is going to be the new Mona Lisa’: Deluded MAGA artist unveils the ludicrous painting he insists will win Trump the election

'These people are straight wackadoodle.'
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 09:44 am

With Donald J. Trump notably slipping in election polls over the last several weeks, it’s clear that MAGA supporters are entering an understandable state of panic. Their answer to the problem? Presenting an eye-catching painting that could potentially become “the new Mona Lisa” in their eyes.

Yes, this concept is far-fetched, but MAGA die-hards are gathering in herds to try and figure out ways to help their Republican overlord defeat VP Kamala Harris. The latest attempt at maintaining Trump’s relevancy is a painting crafted by artist Scott Lobaido. Named “We Did It Joe,” the art piece depicts Kamala Harris leaning over a bald eagle as she tears into its carcass as a nuclear explosion fires off in the background. 

It’s bad enough that the artist is being referred to by commenters as “Temu Jeff Goldblum,” but the greater message Lobaido is desperate to spread here is that both Harris and Biden are anti-American and are eager to not just drive the nation straight into the ground, but obliterate it in nuclear fire.

This is ridiculous, but considering how hopeless Trump’s followers are beginning to feel, especially with JD Vance hilariously punched in on the ticket, we’re not surprised that MAGA voters have resorted to painting political propaganda to try and uptick his poll numbers.

It’s important to note that a separate painting of Trump himself by Lobaido is positioned right next to the painting of Harris, with the painting of Trump depicting him with his fist raised in the air with the American flag flying in the background after his assassination attempt back on July 13.

Dubbing the painting as the next Mona Lisa is lunacy, but it’s common knowledge by now that MAGA delusion certainly knows no bounds. What’s next? A painting of Trump tossing ketchup all over the walls in a fit of childish rage? I’m willing to bet MAGAs would simply label that as Trump being “demure.”

