‘About this appalling shooting…’: John Cleese has an important question for Christians who are praising God’s intervention in Trump’s near-assassination

Tons of celebrities have had their say about the recent attempt on Donald Trump’s life, although one of the most vocal has to be John Cleese.

The British actor and comedian took to X once more to share some more thoughts on the matter, posing a pretty good question to conservative individuals who have been thanking God for saving Trump’s life.

About this appalling shooting…



I understand why the Christian Nationalists are saying that God intervened to save ex-President Donald Trump



Now, I'm a big fan of God's, but I would like to know

why he put the sniper on the roof in the first place — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 16, 2024

Representatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene thanked God “that his hand was on President Trump” during her speech at the RNC. Of course, as Cleese rightly points out, he’d like to know “why he put the sniper on the roof in the first place.” Surely if God was looking out for Trump there wouldn’t have been the need.

Responses to Cleese’s post called it a “boring and predictable take,” while another explained it away with the argument that “man has free choice to do evil.”

Of course, this could very easily veer off into a philosophical argument surrounding God and why he allows evil if he is benevolent. To this, the standard reply is always that God gave humans free will and doesn’t control what we do, yadda yadda. People have been going back and forth with these arguments for centuries; now is neither the time nor the place to go into all of that.

To clarify, this isn’t in any way meant to disregard Christianity and the existence of God, it’s more about challenging the arrogant assumption that he is intervening to save Donald Trump. I think a more compelling argument is if he really did intervene, why did he not deflect the bullet to hit no one rather than killing an innocent bystander? God works in mysterious ways I suppose.

