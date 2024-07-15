‘An extract from a psychiatric assessment’: John Cleese bashes Marjorie Taylor Greene for hateful finger-pointing and general ineptitude

The attempted assassination of Republican candidate, Donald Trump, left the whole world reeling, with responses varying across the internet. However, the rhetoric coming out of the Conservative camp has been incredibly concerning.

Recommended Videos

Already there have been tons of conspiracy theories pointing fingers at both sides, and as we all know, nobody peddles conspiracy theories more than Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Georgia state representative has already been shoveling some seriously dangerous takes on the matter, accusing the Democrats of trying to murder Donald Trump.

She’s stoking the fire and, of course, many have called her out for her behavior, including none other than British actor and comedian John Cleese. Responding to one of Marj’s usual unhinged rants over on X, in which she called the Democrats a “party of pedophiles,” Cleese simply stated, “This reads like an extract from a psychiatric assessment.”

This reads like an extract from a psychiatric assessment https://t.co/Q9alpT6C9m — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) July 15, 2024

Couldn’t agree more to be honest, but then again, these kinds of statements aren’t exactly surprising. John Cleese must be new around here. House Speaker Mike Johnson previously emphasized that everyone needs to “turn the rhetoric down,” when it came to vilifying Trump in the media.

Of course, that goes both ways. Wild claims from Republican politicians such as Marjorie don’t help anybody; they just fan the flames even more and create division between people. Cleese is absolutely right to call her out on her ridiculous statement. Everything she’s written is either unfounded or a flat-out lie, and yet she is still somehow allowed a platform to voice these toxic opinions.

Over here at WGTC, we’ve known for a while that MTG is delusional, but it’s certainly comforting to see that other people are noticing it too.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy