Image Credit: Disney
JD Vance and Elizabeth Warren
Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images (Left) Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images (Right)
Category:
Politics
News

‘Shoot, I wouldn’t trust them to move my couch’: After an emotional DNC intro, Elizabeth Warren puts the final nail in JD Vance’s political coffin

JD Vance is never going to live this down.
Jordan Collins
Jordan Collins
|

Published: Aug 23, 2024 02:13 pm

The Democratic National Convention has drawn to a close, and what a week it’s been. It’s hard to deny the positivity in the air and the sense of unity among Americans.

Senator Elizabeth Warren seemed visibly emotional when she stepped on stage to give her speech endorsing Kamala. Her glowing praise of the Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate echoed the sentiment expressed by many celebrities and received many-a-cheer from the excited crowd who were hanging on her every word. At one point they could be heard chanting Warren’s name as a show of support.

Much of the Massachusetts senator’s speech revolved around all the good that Kamala has done during her time as California’s attorney general and beyond: “You know what I love best about Kamala Harris? Kamala Harris can’t be bought, and she can’t be bossed around.” This is in stark contrast to Harris’s political opponent, Donald Trump. When it comes to the former president and convicted felon, Warren didn’t mince her words, accusing him of scamming people during the 2008 financial crisis with his Trump University.

Of course, the highlight of her speech came right at the end as she delivered a scalding burn directed not just at Trump, but his accomplice, JD Vance.

I mean, where is the lie here? Does anybody really trust Trump and Vance to look out for the average American family? Trump is only in it for himself — he’s his sole client, as Kamala put it in her speech — and he always has been. As for Vance, he can’t even do something as simple as order a doughnut without it becoming the cringiest, most awkward experience ever.

Can somebody explain that couch joke?

If you’re wondering why on Earth Warren is talking about couches of all things, then allow me to enlighten you. The reference is to a rumor that began circulating online last month, claiming Vance had — well — how do we put this? The rumor suggested Vance had intimate relations with a couch, we’ll just leave it at that.

Memes spread like wildfire, as they often do, and even though it was confirmed to be a fabrication, it didn’t really matter, as the damage had already been done. So yeah, if the doughnut shop video hadn’t already put the nail in Vance’s coffin, Warren just might’ve. The replies to the post shared on X saw many making fun of Vance and laughing at Warren’s joke.

While the couch meme might be completely false, the fact that Trump and Vance can’t be trusted with running the country is something that rings true, and it seems people are starting to realize that, especially after the incredible speeches at the DNC.

