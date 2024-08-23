‘There is simply no question what needs to happen’: Sean Astin reveals whether or not he made the right decision attending the DNC

Sean Astin came out in support of Kamala Harris earlier this month, which honestly shouldn’t surprise anybody. Of course Samwise Gamgee himself would come down on the side of compassion and kindness, could you imagine it any other way?

He’s joined countless other high-profile celebrities who have already pledged allegiance to the Vice President. But Astin has gone a step further, saying he’ll be out and actively campaigning for Harris. He’s leading by example and it is just a reminder of why we love him so much.

He also appeared at the Democratic National Convention roll call on Tuesday to pledge Indiana’s 86 delegates for Kamala. It’s safe to say Astin is fully committed to doing his bit and drumming up as much support for the Democratic candidate as humanly possible, so it’s no shock that he made an appearance at the DNC.

Sean Astin has complete faith in Kamala Harris

Joy and celebration gave way to the sober vision of a compassionate leader and the deadly serious analysis of a soon to be Commander-In-Chief. @VP @KamalaHarris



There is simply no question what needs to happen. #Kamala4President2024, met the moment in extraordinary fashion.… pic.twitter.com/3q4FGxCdRi — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) August 23, 2024

Posting to X after the final night of the convention, Astin wrote a few sentences praising Harris and her speech, calling her a “compassionate leader” before dispelling any doubts regarding whether she is right pick to lead the country.

Can we take a moment to talk about Kamala’s amazing speech? It was a powerful moment, her words resonated with almost everyone who paid attention to what was going on at the DNC. Starting with a personal story about what she learned from her mother, she balanced the upbeat topics with the somber ones; the seriousness with humor. Her anecdotes added a human touch, something the opposition severely lacks and she had people captivated from start to finish.

So yes, it’s easy to see why Astin feels so strongly about his support for the Democratic candidate. While a lot of celebrities have expressed their support and endorsed Harris, I don’t think there are many out there going as far as Astin. Even if you don’t agree with him, you have to admit his commitment to his own beliefs is admirable. That’s some real Samwise energy on display there.

Being there to hear Harris’s incredible speech must have been amazing to witness in person. For people like Astin, it seems there is no doubt who the right choice is in the upcoming election and his support will no doubt be a huge boost for the Democrats — many have already drawn comparisons to his Lord of the Rings character.

Now, some fans have erroneously referred to him as Bob, from Stranger Things. This is incorrect. He is, and always will be Samwise Gamgee. I guess that would make Kamala Frodo in this case. Will Samwise help carry her up the side of Mount Doom to vanquish Trump the Orange for good this time?

