Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
samwise gamgee sean astin lord of the rings return of the king
Photo via New Line Cinema
Category:
Celebrities

‘INTO THE VERY FIRES OF MOUNT DOOM’: Sean Astin loyalists rush to his defense as DNC viewers dub him ‘Bob from Stranger Things’

"You don't mean that."
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
|

Published: Aug 21, 2024 12:30 pm

Once again, the internet needs reminding that Sean Astin is a legitimate icon. Since his days as a child star in The Goonies, the professional actor has more than proven his worth, and it’s time he’s shown the respect he deserves.

Recommended Videos

And yet, somehow, many on social media seem to forget that he’s starred in some of the most iconic films of the last 40 years, relegating his stardom to simply that time he played Bob on Netflix’s Stranger Things. It’s a familiar problem, as Buzzfeed pointed out in 2019. Regrettably, it is happening again. During the Democratic National Convention, @popbase posted on X that “Bob from Stranger Things” had made an appearance. Who do they have running the account? A 16-year-old who’s never seen a film before 2015?

While the Netflix fantasy show is undoubtedly a success, it deprives Astin of all he’s achieved in his 4 decades in the entertainment industry. It can be downright exhausting to have to explain how monumental The Lord of the Rings was in the early aughts, but luckily, many on social media were up for the task.

It wasn’t long before a frenzy of corrections started to overwhelm the internet.

Samwise Gamgee was not just part of the Fellowship; he was the Fellowship. He endured gaslighting from Gollum, carried an entire kitchen set on his back, and even killed the spider monster, Shelob. He was unwavering in his commitment to Frodo to such a degree that he even came back after his friend turned him away. Misnomering him is disrespect of the highest order. And it wasn’t just Lord of the Rings fans who entered the chat. Some critics were quick to cite all the other contributions Astin has given to the entertainment industry.

Rudy, Encino Man, Fifty First Dates — come on, people! Bob was a fixture in Stranger Things season 2, sure, but his heroic death won’t be what we remember when the series ultimately ends. Astin’s true claim to fame is being one of the few non-elves invited to the Undying Lands. He was a Ring Bearer for however short a time, after all. Give the bravest Hobbit who ever lived some credit — and the man who played him the respect he deserves.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn Jenkins
Carolyn's passion for television began at a young age, which quickly led her to higher education. Earning a Bachelors in Screenwriting and Playwriting and a Masters in Writing For Television, she can say with confidence that she's knowledgable in many aspects of the entertainment industry as a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. She has spent the past 5 years writing for entertainment beats including horror, franchises, and YA drama.