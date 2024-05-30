Photo by Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Category:
Politics

‘All Eyes on Rafah,’ explained

The whole world is watching.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: May 30, 2024 11:11 am

Celebrities, influencers, and everyday social media users have all united under the hashtag #AllEyesOnRafah. But what exactly is happening in this corner of the world that has captured the attention of millions?

Recommended Videos

Rafah, a city in the southern Gaza Strip near the border with Egypt, has become the epicenter of a humanitarian crisis. With Israel‘s announcement of a planned ground operation targeting Hamas’ four brigades believed to be located in the strip, half of Gaza’s two million residents have been forced to flee their homes, seeking refuge in the already overcrowded city. The image that’s gone viral shows an aerial view of Rafah filled with tents meticulously arranged to spell out “All Eyes on Rafah.” Despite being AI-generated, the urgency and reality it represents are very real.

The turning point came on May 26, 2024, when an Israeli airstrike tore through the al-Mawasi neighborhood in western Rafah, claiming the lives of at least 45 civilians. The tragedy was compounded by the fact that al-Mawasi had previously been declared a safe zone. Just days later, another devastating attack on the camps west of Rafah killed more civilians, with women making up the majority of the victims. These incidents, coming on the heels of the International Court of Justice’s order for Israel to halt its offensive, have sparked international outrage and condemnation.

At universities across the United States, including UCLA, Columbia, and the University of Texas at Austin, students, faculty, and broader university communities are increasingly engaging in protests and discussions, particularly concerning the conflict in Gaza and the U.S. role in it. President Joe Biden and the White House have been under increasing scrutiny regarding their policies towards the conflict. However, the White House maintains a specific threshold for its  support, citing that Israel has not yet crossed a “red line” that would trigger a reevaluation of U.S. military support.

It’s easy to get lost in the numbers and become numb to the statistics that flash across our screens. But behind every casualty, every displaced person, is a story – a life cut short, a family torn apart, a dream shattered. Regardless of where you stand on this whole Israel-Palestine debacle, there is no denying that the civilians are dying. Since the conflict intensified in October 2023, the Gaza Ministry of Health reports that over 36,000 people have been killed. It’s these stories that the #AllEyesOnRafah movement seeks to amplify. 

And as Dolores O’Riordan hauntingly puts it in The Cranberries’ song Zombie:

But you see, it’s not me, it’s not my family
In your head, in your head, they are fighting
With their tanks and their bombs and their bombs and their guns
In your head, in your head, they are crying

It’s just all in your head. So, it might easy to disconnect, to think it’s all just a distant problem and let these stories wash over us as just another tragic news cycle, but let’s resist that urge.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Was Marjorie Taylor Greene’s birthday beach pic photoshopped?
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Was Marjorie Taylor Greene’s birthday beach pic photoshopped?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 30, 2024
Read Article What’s the difference between a hung jury and a mistrial? The differences, explained
The New York City Criminal Courthouse with an image of a frowning Donald Trump above the words "Never Surrender" next to a Trump flag
Category: True Crime
True Crime
FYI
FYI
Politics
Politics
What’s the difference between a hung jury and a mistrial? The differences, explained
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 30, 2024
Read Article What happens if I don’t go to jury duty?
Jury duty
Category: Politics
Politics
FYI
FYI
What happens if I don’t go to jury duty?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 30, 2024
Read Article Wicked Witch of the South Marjorie Taylor Greene gazed into her crystal ball and saw the words ‘Donald Trump’ and ‘jail’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol Building after a vote on a funding bill that would avert a government shutdown on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. Greene spoke to reporters about introducing a motion to vacate U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) over the bill’s passage.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Wicked Witch of the South Marjorie Taylor Greene gazed into her crystal ball and saw the words ‘Donald Trump’ and ‘jail’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Can’t fix stupid’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest batch of mumbo jumbo contains threats, lies, and the echoes of a madman
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Donald Trump hush money trial
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Can’t fix stupid’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest batch of mumbo jumbo contains threats, lies, and the echoes of a madman
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Was Marjorie Taylor Greene’s birthday beach pic photoshopped?
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Was Marjorie Taylor Greene’s birthday beach pic photoshopped?
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 30, 2024
Read Article What’s the difference between a hung jury and a mistrial? The differences, explained
The New York City Criminal Courthouse with an image of a frowning Donald Trump above the words "Never Surrender" next to a Trump flag
Category: True Crime
True Crime
FYI
FYI
Politics
Politics
What’s the difference between a hung jury and a mistrial? The differences, explained
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 30, 2024
Read Article What happens if I don’t go to jury duty?
Jury duty
Category: Politics
Politics
FYI
FYI
What happens if I don’t go to jury duty?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 30, 2024
Read Article Wicked Witch of the South Marjorie Taylor Greene gazed into her crystal ball and saw the words ‘Donald Trump’ and ‘jail’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol Building after a vote on a funding bill that would avert a government shutdown on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. Greene spoke to reporters about introducing a motion to vacate U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) over the bill’s passage.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Wicked Witch of the South Marjorie Taylor Greene gazed into her crystal ball and saw the words ‘Donald Trump’ and ‘jail’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 30, 2024
Read Article ‘Can’t fix stupid’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest batch of mumbo jumbo contains threats, lies, and the echoes of a madman
Marjorie Taylor Greene on Donald Trump hush money trial
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Can’t fix stupid’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest batch of mumbo jumbo contains threats, lies, and the echoes of a madman
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 30, 2024
Author
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.