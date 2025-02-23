American Airlines flight to India gets bomb threat, makes emergency diversion to Rome — aka ‘Welcome to Donald Trump’s America’

Don’t get me wrong, but when Donald Trump said he was dead set on making America “great again,” many naively thought — excluding the ones who blindly believed his painfully transparent lies — that he would not be that obvious in dismantling everything that makes the country “great” to begin with. We were wrong.

While a stable, reasonable, understanding, and responsible leader of a nation would work towards fortifying aviation structure in the wake of the many tragic plane crashes that continue to mark the beginning days of Trump’s presidency, he is busy taking a hammer to its very foundation. After all, it’s not like he is the one paying the price.

The price is being paid in full by the common man, who is quickly learning that traveling via air is no longer the safest way of transportation. The latest addition to the growing list of aviation tragedies is American Airlines Flight AA292, traveling from New York (JFK) to New Delhi (DEL), which had to make a major deviation from its path. Why? Well, because it received a threat of there being a bomb on board post, post which it made an emergency diversion to Rome while being escorted by Eurofighter jets.

Breaking: American Airlines Flight AA292, traveling from New York (JFK) to New Delhi (DEL), has made an emergency diversion to Rome following a reported threat. The aircraft is currently being escorted by Eurofighter jets as it approaches the airport. pic.twitter.com/q4DzpURjGc — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 23, 2025

“Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding. We are working closely with local authorities and will provide updates as the situation develops,” as shared by American Airlines in its statement.

While the flight landed safely and every passenger onboard was okay, it has only aimed a laser focus spotlight on how terribly Trump has been dealing with government affairs, voluntarily turning a blind eye to the severe consequences of his mindless decisions.

Welcome to trump's America where a person is way safer standing in the middle of a 2 way traffic highway than flying American Airlines or any other airline for that matter thanks to trump's cuts defunding the FAA, security and maintenance. Thanks alot #MAGAMorons #MAGAMorons pic.twitter.com/zvbwv3fud0 — Kevin Mackey (@KevinMack3346) February 23, 2025

He kickstarted this nightmare by firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard while practically eviscerating the key aviation security advisory group, i.e., Aviation Security Advisory Committee that had been in place since the 1988 PanAm 103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland, and had been examining safety issues at airlines and airports.

This kind of stuff will happen more and more often (like plane crashes have) with Trump and Musk dismantling the FAA, firing air traffic controllers, etc. to give themselves more tax cuts. American Airlines — Declan (@Declansayshi) February 23, 2025

Even the fatal midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport failed to deter the concerningly motivated POTUS who has begun firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees. He has fired 400 employees by now, and as shared by an air traffic controller anonymously with The Associated Press, the impacted workers include personnel hired for FAA radar, landing, and navigational aid maintenance.

But of course, we can’t expect America’s president to say two words of true sympathy and care, let alone acknowledge how is steadily clawing away at the safety and security of airlines. American Airlines crash in DC prompted Trump to blame for the tragedy. Who do you think he will blame this time? And how long till he runs out of people on whom he can dump his mistakes and his accusatory finger has no option but to turn back to him?

