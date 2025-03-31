‘Americans Don’t Trust Trump’: Adam Kinzinger offers a ‘REALITY CHECK’ on Trump’s plummeting approval rating

One of the biggest challenges facing the Trump administration is undoubtedly the issue of inflation and the economy in general. New data shows that an overwhelming amount of Americans are concerned about the country’s economy and it’s having a serious impact on Donald Trump’s approval rating.

Of course, you won’t hear any of this from Trump or any of his cronies — in fact, the president straight up lied in a post to Truth Social in which he claimed, “the percentage of Americans who say we’re on the right track is through the roof.” This is why someone like Adam Kinzinger is so important as he isn’t afraid to call out the any bogus claims from MAGA and give them a little dose of reality every once in a while.

Adam Kinzinger gives Donald Trump a reality check

Kinzinger shared a clip to X showing just how low Trump’s approval rating has fallen in the two-and-a-half months since he took office. In the video, CNN’s Harry Enten breaks down the biggest concerns the country is facing, the number one spot went to inflation/economy with a shocking 43%.

As Enten puts it, “there ain’t anything close to this my friends,” the economy and inflation issue is almost 30 points above the next biggest concern: political division (which sits at 14%). Kinzinger captioned the post, “Americans Don’t Trust Trump on the Economy — For Good Reason.”

REALITY CHECK: Americans Don’t Trust Trump on the Economy— For Good Reason. pic.twitter.com/mklqDK7spf — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) March 31, 2025

While Trump’s die-hard followers may try to dispute it, the numbers don’t lie. The president’s handling of the economy so far has not gone over well with the masses and as a result his approval ratings have seen a sharp decline. Most polls conducted recently show that there’s been a significant drop-off in approval of the president compared to just a couple of short months ago.

According to the data shared by Enten, Trump’s net approval rating has dropped 20 points, from +6 in January, to -14 in March. That’s the lowest his approval has ever been across both terms. His rating is falling, and fast, who knows where it will be in another two months?

What Donald Trump needs to do

If this confirms anything, it’s that Donald Trump needs to make some big moves to curb inflation and fix the economy. People still haven’t forgotten the promises he made in the run-up to the election — the egg prices are higher than ever before, and what has the president done about it?

Trump needs to take his head out of the clouds and face reality or else he risks a further decline in terms of his overall approval rating. Of course, that’s not likely to happen any time soon, even with Adam Kinzinger sharing the cold hard facts. Trump and his gang will do what they always do — accuse the “woke” media of making up facts while they continue to live in their own delusional bubbles and ignore the cries of the country’s citizens.

