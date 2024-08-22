‘Destined for a presidential run’: An instant DNC superstar who wiped the floor with Donald Trump is already being hailed as a future presidential nominee

From Gus Walz’s tear-jerking adoration for his father, Tim Walz, to Michelle Obama’s powerfully uplifting speech, the 2024 DNC has been chock-full of moments to remember. However, there was one particular politician who majorly stole the show and easily helped punch his ticket for a future presidency.

While magical speeches from the Obamas, Bernie Sanders, Jasmine Crockett, and President Biden have truly been the backbone of the entire DNC, let us not ignore the masterful demeanor and words spoken by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. Currently serving as the House Minority Leader, the 54-year-old certainly isn’t shy about standing his political ground and verbally putting the GOP in its place.

Hakeem Jeffries just brought the house down. My favorite part of his speech. pic.twitter.com/oY8zz7rdeQ — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 22, 2024

As groundbreaking as his political resume has been thus far, Jeffries skyrocketed his favor and flair with a jaw-dropping speech at the DNC that echoed the issues most important to young voters and secured him a top spot in their good graces. During the primetime speech, Jeffries hilariously quoted Taylor Swift and insisted that Donald Trump is like an ex-boyfriend who just won’t quit trying to win us all, stating that America “broke up” with the Orange Thanos Variant “for a reason.”

Aside from giving Trump a taste of his own orange, childish medicine and absolutely tearing the house down in a room full of his peers and fellow Democrats, Jeffries described the general feeling of hope surrounding Kamala Harris’ campaign, advancing the promise that the Harris-Walz campaign will successfully “protect Social Security, protect Medicare, protect Medicaid, protect the Affordable Care Act, protect working families, protect small businesses, protect the middle class, protect free enterprise, protect our children, protect our seniors, protect our veterans, protect our unions, protect our Dreamers, and always protect a woman’s freedom to make her own reproductive health care decisions.”

Basically, every notable issue that is important to Americans right now.

Jeffries is destined for a presidential run—mark my words. He’s got the charisma and vision that reminds me of a second Obama. — Milo 𝕏 (@MiloFactually) August 22, 2024

Commending the stage presence with which he occupied and the talking points he laid out expertly, the overall reaction to Jeffries’ speech has been that of overwhelming positivity. So fear not, Democrats, for it appears as though the nation might have just locked its eyes on one of the most admirable, honest, and hardworking superstars destined for a presidential run in the future.

