Are Jenna and Barbara Bush twins?

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush recently released a children’s book titled I Loved You First, about their strong bond as siblings. The book is just one of many projects they have worked on together and the two have a close relationship despite their different life paths.

They were born in Dallas, Texas, to George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and their childhood included the unique experience of living in the White House. From 2001 to 2009, they were college students dealing with the pressures of their father being president. Their handprints are immortalized in the White House Children’s Garden alongside those of other children of presidents. Despite the challenges of their unusual upbringing, they both have noted their parents’ attempts to create a normal environment amid the extraordinary circumstances.

Known as “Jenna” and “Sissy” to each other, the sisters were very close from a young age, helping one another through various experiences. One memory stands out from when they were seven and took their first flight alone without their parents, when Barbara instinctively looked out for Jenna throughout the flight.

Are Barbara and Jenna Bush fraternal or identical twins?

Jenna and Barbara Bush are fraternal twins, sharing a birthday on November 25, 1981, although they are not identical twins.

In terms of education, the sisters chose different paths. Barbara went to Yale University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities, and later a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard Kennedy School. Jenna opted for a degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin.

Barbara has dedicated her career to global health advocacy. After initially working with AIDS patients in Africa, she co-founded Global Health Corps, a nonprofit focused on health equity. Her dedication to this mission earned her the title of a 2009 Echoing Green fellow. In 2018, she became the board chair while continuing her work. Barbara and Jenna have also co-authored multiple books, including the memoir Sisters First and children’s books like I Loved You First and The Superpower Sisterhood.

Jenna has built a career in journalism and television. She started at NBC News in 2009, later becoming a correspondent for The Today Show and co-hosting Today with Hoda & Jenna. Her work includes writing several books, including the memoir Sisters First with Barbara and a children’s book with their mother, Laura Bush. Jenna has also launched a monthly book club, Read With Jenna, and a podcast, Open Book with Jenna.

On political topics, however, their views differ somewhat. People reported that both are registered as independent voters, but Barbara is more inclined toward liberal positions, notably supporting same-sex marriage and Planned Parenthood. Meanwhile, Jenna prefers to keep her opinions on specific topics private, though we don’t know how she votes.

Barbara married screenwriter Craig Coyne in 2018, and they have two children, Cora Georgia and Edward Finn. Jenna married Henry Hager in 2008, and they have three children: Mila, Poppy, and Hal. Currently, both sisters are thriving in their professional lives while staying close to each other. They continue to work together on literary projects, like the recently released I Loved You First.

