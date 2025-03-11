As Tesla’s shares plummet to new lows, Trump claims boycotting the company is now ‘illegal’

In Donald Trump‘s vision of how the world should be, protests should be illegal, and it was totally fine for activist Mahmoud Khalil to be arrested. Now he’s standing up for Elon Musk on Truth Social in the face of the billionaire’s company Tesla facing numerous protests.

Recommended Videos

Trump wrote, “the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.”

It’s nice to see a president calling people “lunatics.” Who does he think he is, Marjorie Taylor Greene? Also, tell me you’re worried about the stock market without telling me you’re worried about the stock market. According to CNBC, the stock for Tesla has gone down seven weeks in a row and Tesla shares have seen a decrease in value of more than 50%. Yikes. Although Trump said he would purchase a Tesla, I highly doubt that’s true. And even if he does, is he just going to leave it somewhere? I’ll admit I don’t know much about the stock market, but is buying one car going to fix Tesla’s stocks? Doesn’t he get driven around in a Cadillac limo called The Beast? That’s got to be better and more comfortable than a Tesla.

Screengrab via CBS News

Let’s dive into Trump’s statement that it’s not legal to “boycott Tesla.” Last time I checked, people could spend their money however they wanted and they didn’t have to support a billionaire’s company if they didn’t want to. You can’t control a lot in this world, but not buying a Tesla is one way to at least do something. If boycotting a brand/company/corporation was illegal, that would be a logistical nightmare. Imagine trying to prosecute people who stopped buying a certain type of potato chip brand because the company was bought and the ingredients were changed? Or if it was suddenly a crime to stop subscribing to a streaming service to stop putting more money in the pockets of a corporation? How would that even work? Trump’s must then not be a fan of the planned 40-day boycott of Target.

So, no, deciding not to buy Teslas is not illegal. Violence and vandalism, on the other hand, is. While arrests have been made for those who have chosen not to boycott peacefully, for the majority of people, the thought of buying a Tesla has simply lost its allure in the wake of Musk’s new government role. But besides not comprehending the law, some say Trump doesn’t listen to the law, either. In February 2025, William R. Bay, the president of the American Bar Association, said that while most Americans recognize a new presidency comes with changes, “Most Americans also expect that changes will take place in accordance with the rule of law,” which is not currently happening.

Screengrab via ABC News/YouTube

Musk has confessed that he’s not doing great with his companies. When asked by Larry Kudlow on Fox Business “how [he is] running [his] other businesses,” Musk said, “With great difficulty.” At least he’s honest? You mean you can’t be in charge of DOGE/attempt to run the government while also being the top guy of an auto company and one of the biggest social media platform on the planet? That’s too many jobs to have? And you thought you had it rough trying to squeeze in work and a social life and errands and all the other stuff on your plate.

Besides hoping in vain that Trump will learn what’s legal and what’s not sometime soon, I have a question for him: Does he know how to open the doors in a Tesla? Every time I take an Uber and get one, I can barely get out and it’s embarrassing. If Musk is Making American Great Again, why are the doors so terrible? Now that’s a reason for a boycott!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy