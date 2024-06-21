Attention, Trekkies: Spock’s 3-word mental analysis of Donald Trump is here, and ‘truer words were never said’

We know full well what George Takei thinks about Donald Trump, and we’re confident his on-screen alter ego, the one and only Hikaru Sulu, would feel the same way about the man more cracked than a Klingon too. But what about the king of logic himself, Mr. Spock?

If said orange entity ever ended up on the Enterprise, in what would immediately be the worst Star Trek episode ever, what would the Vulcan scientific officer make of a villain even worse than Khan? Thanks to a hilarious meme that’s going viral on X, we have a pretty shrewd idea.

“Alright, who made this?!” X user @LePapillonBlu2 asked the former bird app, along with a hilarious image depicting the legendary Leonard Nimoy attempting to mind-meld with Trump to ill effect. “I’m getting nothing,” Spock says, while Trump looks as vacant as he does during one of his mid-rally glitches.

As one replier aptly put it, “truer words were never said.”

Ha ha ha truer words were never said… — Donna – #Resist #NoDM’s (@DRyan327) June 20, 2024

As it happens, Trump’s insidiousness is such that he’s even tainted the Star Trek universe too. Thankfully, he never foisted himself into the franchise in one of those cringe-worthy movie cameos he used to do a lot in the 1990s, but Trump is nonetheless part of Earth history in the Trek timeline. In the pilot episode of Strange New Worlds, we learn that America’s Second Civil War began after Don’s defeat in the 2020 election, a clear reference to the (then-recent) Jan. 2021 insurrection.

Yes, even in the optimistic, utopian future of Star Trek, Donald Trump still exists and makes everything worse. Honestly, your mileage may vary, but personally I’d pick the Borg Queen as POTUS over him. At least she’s less xenophobic (she’s all about the assimilation of different cultures).

Sadly, however, we’re still a few thousand years out from humanity’s first contact with the Borg, so for now we’re stuck with a presidential candidate who seems determined to stop us all from living long and prospering.

