‘BE COOL’: Donald Trump offers tone-deaf advice before dramatic policy U-turn

Yesterday Donald Trump told Americans to “BE COOL,” as he assured them that everything would work out with his trade policy. Mere hours later the president backpedaled as he announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.

Recommended Videos

So what on earth is going on? Trump has spent the last week convincing everybody that his grand plan is going to work out. On Monday, he and Marjorie Taylor Greene even mocked those who were concerned about tariffs, labeling them as “Panicans.” The messaging has stayed pretty much the same since Wednesday, with Trump telling everybody to remain calm while everything burns.

Donald Trump’s “BE COOL” statement

Right up until yesterday afternoon the president continued to try and calm down the panic-stricken people. In a post to Truth Social he promised that “The USA will be bigger and better than ever before!” Of course, all the evidence was contradicting his point and yet he remained steadfast in his nonsensical advice.

What’s worse is that many of his supporters ate up his empty promises and assurances of a “bigger and better” USA. Many still have a lot of faith in Trump, one person shared an image of Trump along with the caption, “Be cool. Trust the man who has the plan.” Another shared a pic that read: “Trump is the only one taking charge. He is the one true leader of this country.”

Not only has Trump proven himself to be a terrible leader, but he has also completely failed to prove he has any sort of plan. At this point his supporters are just blindly following him without even thinking for themselves, they are the definition of sheep.

The president followed up this post with another in which he encouraged people to invest in stocks. He wrote, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” This resulted in a huge spike in the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones when Trump’s decision came in. Although you would hardly blame people for not listening to him after the uncertainty he’s created in the market right now.

The president backpedals

A couple of hours after all these reassurances Trump made another huge decision as he announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs. This means every country will receive the base rate of 10% except China who Trump has lumped a 125% tariff on.

So despite telling everyone to keep their cool it looks like the president ended up cracking under the pressure himself. But did Trump’s loyal followers call out his hypocrisy? No. They simply saw this as another win against China. Nevermind the fact that this constant flip-flopping is doing irreparable damage to American trade relations. Or the long-lasting economic effects that may result from this. Just be cool everybody.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy