Beau Biden’s cause of death, confirmed

In the recent presidential showdown, Joe Biden finally took the orange-faced embarrassment that is Donald Trump over the disgraceful remarks he made back in 2018.

Recommended Videos

During his term, Trump allegedly refused to visit a European cemetery with American war dead and called them “losers” and “suckers,” a comment that includes those like Biden’s late son, Beau Biden, who served in Iraq. Turning the tables, Biden shot back at Trump, “You’re the sucker, you’re the loser.” Burn!

This might be one of the greatest debate moments in history:



“My son was not the sucker and not the loser.



YOU are the sucker and loser.” pic.twitter.com/o9Z2GsWaW3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 28, 2024

Before his passing, Beau Biden, the eldest son of President Joe Biden, had a distinguished career in public service. He served as a Major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and was deployed to Iraq in 2008. During his time in the military, he earned the Bronze Star, a commendation that speaks to his dedication. Beau also served as the Attorney General of Delaware from 2007 to 2015.

Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2013, and despite undergoing surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy, the cancer returned with a vengeance. Beau’s early life was also marked by a tragic car accident in December 1972, which claimed the lives of his mother and younger sister, Naomi, and left Beau and his brother, Hunter, severely injured. After the accident, their father, Joe Biden, would travel daily from Delaware to Washington, D.C., to work in the U.S. Senate, returning every night to be with his sons. This routine set an example of dedication for Beau, shaping his values.

Beau attended Archmere Academy, the same school his father had attended. Later, he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, and then went on to earn a law degree from Syracuse University College of Law, following in his father’s footsteps. After law school, he clerked for a judge in New Hampshire, then worked at the Department of Justice in Philadelphia. He also joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia before returning to Delaware to work in private practice.

The Bidens visited Beau Biden's gravesite on the anniversary of his death this morning in Wilmington. The family laid flowers at his gravesite and President Biden shared an embrace with Beau's son Hunter.

🎥 via CNN's Adolfo Ibarra pic.twitter.com/zxtvnCwr5V — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) May 30, 2021

Beau Biden was finally laid to rest at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church cemetery in Greenville, Delaware. It is the same church where Beau and his brother Hunter were baptized, and where Joe Biden’s first wife, Neilia, and their daughter, Naomi, were buried after the tragic car accident. The burial took place on June 6, 2015, following a deeply moving funeral service attended by friends, family, and dignitaries from across the nation.

When Joe finally confronted Trump, it was a father standing up for his son’s legacy against what he saw as the ultimate disrespect from a then-commander-in-chief who should have known better. To have his memory tarnished by a draft-dodging, reality TV host is beyond disgusting.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy