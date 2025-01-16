Behave: ‘The View’ co-host Ana Navarro-Cárdenas informs a ‘Shark Tank’ host why he’s a morally bankrupt irrelevant

As everyone mentally prepares for Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 2025 inauguration (not that it’s even possible to be ready), it’s no surprise that The View co-hosts are talking about Joe Biden’s legacy. And when Shark Tank‘s Kevin O’Leary tried to insult the outgoing President, Ana Navarro-Cárdenas wasn’t having his hypocrisy.

O’Leary said, “How do you think history is going to treat his foreign policy, his Bidenomics, how do you think he’s going to be treated, pardoning his son? The Biden brand name.” Navarro-Cárdenas didn’t miss a beat and said, “I don’t think you can argue against pardoning the son when when you voted — when you supported a felon.” She added, “you lose the moral authority there.”

O’Leary: How do you think he's going to be treated pardoning his son, the Biden brand name…



Navarro: I don't think you can argue against pardoning the son when you supported a felon. pic.twitter.com/SXiAWrF1xn — Acyn (@Acyn) January 16, 2025

Navarro-Cárdenas, who recently said Biden should pardon some Democrats, might not have been able to convince O’Leary that he was wrong, but no one can get through an ego that big. The fact that the Shark Tank host said Biden has a “brand name” says it all, doesn’t it? Since when is running a country and trying to help its residents and do some good in the world a business opportunity? Well, he did attempt to run for Prime Minister once, and that didn’t work out for him. People are always telling celebrities to stop talking about politics and only focus on what’s “relevant,” like their acting or singing careers, and most people wouldn’t have a problem with O’Leary keeping his political opinions to himself.

Besides having no problem supporting a felon, O’Leary is of the mind that Trump’s presidency will lead to employment opportunities in energy and infrastructure. He said on Fox Business, “You can still hate Trump, but you’ve got to love his policies because that will bring jobs to these states.” How about that’s highly unlikely to happen? Does O’Leary really think Trump knows what he’s doing when it comes to the economy considering all of Trump’s business disasters? If he does, he clearly doesn’t care since he’s more interested in standing behind Trump no matter what. According to him, Trump “saved entrepreneurship,” as he said on Fox News in Nov. 2024. Okay?

Anyway. O’Leary also believes that it would be a good idea if Canada became part of the U.S. As he said earlier in Jan. 2025, “there’s some very interesting concepts. One of them would be the economic union.” It’s “interesting” to say that one country should become part of another country just because Trump says so? Is this real life?

Also, let’s not forget that O’Leary once tweeted that it’s no big deal if someone ruins all the personal relationships in their life because “What matters is that you achieve success and become free. Then you can do whatever you like.” And then there was his recent Instagram post of a burger with Trump’s face drawn on the bun. Gross.

Navarro-Cárdenas isn’t the only one who has clapped back at O’Leary. Jon Stewart described the Shark Tank host this way: “He’s a guy who’s such an a**hole … even the other people on Shark Tank think he’s an a**hole.” Tell us what you really think, Stewart!

I’m sure everyone will be treated to more of O’Leary’s ridiculous praise of Trump in the next four years. But in the meantime, maybe he should focus on buying TikTok and go away for a little while.



