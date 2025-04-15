‘Blame your incompetent president’: China’s latest move proves who’s really winning the trade war

Donald Trump acts like he is holding all the cards when it comes to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, but that isn’t necessarily the case.

The president has maintained his 145% tariffs on Chinese goods, although he has made an exemption for phones and computers. He also made himself look like an absolute fool as he cracked last week and begged China to call him. But it doesn’t look like Xi Jinping is going to fold like his American counterpart. Beijing announced 125% retaliatory tariffs on American goods over the weekend as it became more and more clear this trade war was only going to keep escalating.

China halts Boeing jet deliveries

Now the country has reportedly ordered its airlines to refuse any more deliveries of Boeing jets in yet another blow to the U.S. Carriers were asked to stop the purchase of aircraft equipment and parts from any American companies.

This new order comes as ten Boeing aircraft were already purchased and set to be delivered to Chinese airlines. There were also further plans for the top three airlines in the country to buy almost 200 more jets from the company between 2025 and 2027 but that’s unlikely to happen now. No doubt Boeing executives are feeling sick to their stomach at the moment.

This will no doubt have a seriously negative effect on Boeing which has already lost a chunk of its market value compared to the start of this year. Many other manufacturers like Boeing are struggling to deal with the impact of Trump’s wild trade tariffs and now they’ve got to deal with losing out on business from such a large trading partner as China. This could see many U.S. companies going out of business.

Ryanair boss, Michael O’Leary warned that his company may look into pushing back their aircraft delivery in wake of the current uncertainties. 25 Boeing jets were due to be delivered to the company from August onwards, but O’Leary claims that they won’t need them until later next year so they might wait it out and see if things get better.

Blame Trump

Of course, if we do see companies start going bust this year, we’ll have to bear in mind, it’s not China’s fault. On social media people expressed their anger towards Trump who is definitely the guy we should be blaming for all of this.

From soybeans to Boeing passenger jets, China systematically purges America's biggest exports to the country… while the Trump continues his flip flop.

Americans, don't blame China, blame your incompetent president and your useless democracy. pic.twitter.com/cMF6c3u51q — ShanghaiPanda (@thinking_panda) April 14, 2025

The Chinese government is simply responding to the unreasonable trade taxes placed upon its goods by the maniacal U.S. president. Trump has tried to bully the world with his tariffs and it isn’t working.

If anything, the response from China has shown the world that Trump isn’t nearly as tough as he pretends to be. He is the one constantly flip-flopping on his policies, and in the end it is the U.S. that will suffer the most from this trade war.

