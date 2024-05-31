Donald Trump as convicted felon
Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Britannica had a 6-word response to Donald Trump’s conviction and now it’s basically an inducted Avenger

It ate and left NO crumbs.
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|
Published: May 31, 2024 09:23 am

In the MCU, those blessed with exceptional powers and abilities are the ones who make the cut for the Avengers — Iron Man with his cool gadgets and hard-to-beat intellect, Hulk’s massive strength and knowledge, Wanda’s ability to harness Chaos magic, and whatnot. And Britannica, the world’s oldest published encyclopedia, has joined that Hall of Fame with a mic-drop post after Donald Trump’s cemented status as a convicted felon.

So, you know the big news of the week — Trump has been found guilty on all 34 charges of felony and is just waiting to be sentenced, which can be up to four years in prison. His new “win” brings him a lot of privileges — he can no longer own a firearm (oh no, not the Republican badge of honor!), he will lose the privilege to vote if the jury’s final deliberations about his sentence include a prison sentence, and has joined his elite gang of convicted felons (his Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon; his Campaign Chair, Paul Manafort; his National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn; and more).

X (formerly Twitter) has been proudly moonlighting as the party spot for the celebrations post the massive verdict and ongoing discussions of what’s next for the first ex-U.S. president to be convicted of a crime (which needs to be debated since the hush-money trial was seen as the weaker case against Trump compared to his pending federal trials). But no one was expecting Britannica to join the party and totally win the game with a mini one-liner.

Britannica on Donald Trump as convicted felon
Screengrab via Britannica

Mostly, it’s Wikipedia that’s recognized for moving with lightning speed to change tenses the second unfortunate news of a celeb’s demise is released. But the renowned encyclopedia, like most of America, was definitely excitedly biting its nails as the jury deliberated and swiftly held Trump guilty of every single charge against him because this was Quicksilver-fast Britannica!

