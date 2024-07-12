When we think of the typical trajectory for a Disney Channel star, we might imagine a path lined with red carpets and perhaps a pop album or two. Caroline Sunshine, known for her role as Tinka Hessenheffer on the Disney sitcom Shake It Up, veered off this expected route in a surprising pivot to politics.

Born on September 5, 1995, in Atlanta, Georgia, and raised in Orange County, California, Sunshine found her passion for performing early on. Her penchant for the arts was evident as she took on roles in plays and musicals, which set the stage for her future in entertainment. Caroline’s big break came when she was cast in the role of Barbara Winslow in the family movie Marmaduke in 2010. However, it was her role as the eccentric exchange student Tinka Hessenheffer on the Disney Channel sitcom Shake It Up that really put her in the spotlight. The show, which also starred Bella Thorne and Zendaya, was a hit among the younger demographic and ran from 2010 to 2013.

Throughout her time on Shake It Up, Sunshine also appeared in other projects, including a guest appearance on A.N.T. Farm and in the film Team Spitz. But as her stint on Shake It Up came to an end, Caroline’s interests began to shift.

Caroline Sunshine: From Disney to MAGA

President Trump will govern as a President for all Americans. Don’t forget, in his first term, President Trump:



✔️Rebuilt our military

✔️Signed life-saving ‘Right to Try’ legislation

✔️Gave us historic tax cuts

In 2016, she enrolled at Claremont McKenna College, where she studied international relations and economics. It was during this time that Sunshine’s passion for politics and public service began to take shape. This academic environment stimulated her growing interest in global affairs and politics. In 2018, Sunshine made a surprising career move when she joined the Donald Trump administration as a press assistant. The decision raised eyebrows among some of her fans, who were used to seeing her in the world of entertainment. As a member of the White House press team, Sunshine worked alongside some of the most influential figures in American politics. She assisted with the daily press briefings, helped craft the administration’s messaging, and worked to promote the Trump’s agenda.

Now it seems the former Disney actress has found herself as the deputy director of communications for Donald Trump’s highly anticipated (and highly controversial) 2024 presidential campaign. Sunshine’s new role is sure to keep her busy. Between crafting statements to defend Trump’s latest inflammatory social media posts and trying to spin his controversial policies in a positive light, she’ll have her work cut out for her.

