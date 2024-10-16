‘Greatest non physical knock out I’ve ever witnessed’: Colin Allred wipes the floor with ‘seditious lying coward’ Ted Cruz in Texas Senate debate

Election day is mere weeks out, and tensions are rising as politicians across the country fight tooth and nail to hang onto seats they hold across our national government.

Down in Texas, a state facing mounting polarization as its citizens grow more divided, two-term Republican senator and heartless weasel Ted Cruz faces serious risk of an ouster. The slimy excuse for a politician has been in power since 2003, first as the state’s Solicitor General and later as its senator, a seat he won in 2013. For more than a decade now, Cruz has been demonstrating to Texans just how little he cares about their wellbeing. He ignores pleas to better the state’s infrastructure, leading to massive power outages and the loss of lives, and flees to sunny shores when things get tough, ignoring the plight of the people he’s tasked to protect.

Texas has been a confidently red state for nearly 50 years now, and the greasy, pathetic toad that serves as one of its two senators has had an easy path to victory. That era may be at an end if hopeful incumbent Colin Allred has anything to say about it.

The Democratic representative is set to challenge Cruz for his longtime seat, and a mid-October debate showcased just how good of a shot the 41-year-old has. He and Cruz traded barbs in their first and only debate of election season, and Allred came out distinctly on top after he shredded his jowly opponent’s spineless response to the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

In an instantly iconic clip circulating the web, Allred breezily proclaims that Cruz “can’t be for the mob on January 6 and for the officers.” Cruz attempts to laugh the statement off, but Allred’s flinty-eyed focus turns that back on the Texas Senator, too. “It’s not funny,” the 41-year-old says. “You’re a threat to democracy.”

On January 6, I got ready to defend my colleagues and texted my wife: “Whatever happens, I love you.”



Ted Cruz was hiding in a supply closet. If you summon a mob to overturn a free and fair election, you should lose your job. This election is his accountability.#TXSenateDebate pic.twitter.com/Fufk5I5Z7k — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) October 16, 2024

Allred goes on to deliver a stirring recollection of what he, and other national leaders, endured during the storming of Capitol, emphasizing the process of barricading doors, donning gas masks, and texting his family — perhaps for the last time. It was the second half of his statement that really scathed, however, after Allred explained that, even as he was “prepared to defend the House floor from the mob,” Cruz was “hiding in a supply closet.”

The entire response is pure gold, but it’s Allred’s closing that really seals the deal. “This election is his accountability. You cannot just be patriotic when your side wins,” the Texas native declares. “If, for the first time in 250 years, this project of ours — this shared American project — that we did not have a peaceful transfer of power, the folks responsible have to be held accountable.”

Allred is right. For far too long, we’ve let the sleazy, treacherous thugs that waved off a challenge to our democracy rest easy. People like Ted Cruz, Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Mike Johnson, and Marjorie Taylor Greene aren’t just un-American, they’re perfidious and Machiavellian. They don’t care about the future of our democracy, or about the lives of their constituents. They care only about themselves, their political futures, and the twisted, treacherous tinkering that slowly works to transform this country from great to Gilead.

