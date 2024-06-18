An activist asked civilians to describe Ted Cruz in one word and the results paint a PICTURE

Ted Cruz is many things. A slimy, egotistical fraud with no interests but his own at heart; a selfish coward who’d rather jet-set than aid his own constituents; a greasy bootlicker without a single original thought in his head… I could go on and on.

And, as it turns out, so could the citizens of Texas. They were recently tasked with a simple but glorious quest: Describe Ted Cruz in one word. The challenge was issued by political activist Olivia Julianna, and boy did Texans deliver.

Julianna posted the results of her straightforward query to her X profile, where the less-than 30-second clip quickly amassed tens of thousands of views and hundreds of comments. The majority of these basked in the sheer delight of seeing so many Texans skewer their junior senator as “selfish,” “reprehensible,” “sleazy,” “despicable,” and, perhaps most fittingly, straight-up “sad.”

I asked Texans to describe Ted Cruz in one word.



The answers did not disappoint.



How would you describe Ted Cruz in one word? 👇👀 pic.twitter.com/lKbVc3AyTM — Olivia Julianna 🗳 (@0liviajulianna) June 17, 2024

Texans jumped at the opportunity to criticize “greasy” Cruz, whose atrocious record as a Texas senator came under heavy fire. As did his decision to travel to Cancún in the midst of a 2021 winter disaster that saw hundreds of Texans lose power in the midst of a devastating storm and over 200 lose their lives, something that’s haunted “coward” Cruz for years now.

The Texans interviewed by Julianna pulled no punches when disparaging the “liar” of a politician, who they also accurately described as “spineless,” “swampy,” and just plain “bad.” As a former Texan myself, I’m more familiar with the oily, uncooked chicken wing of a senator than many, and nothing brings me more joy on a Tuesday afternoon than seeing straight, brutal facts demolish the despicable politician. Thank you Texas, you gorgeous, sweaty, unfairly represented state. You’ve really hit the nail on the head with this one.

He’s may not have Marjorie Taylor Greene’s mouth-cannon or Donald Trump’s political sway, but at least he suits his state’s motto in one way — they say everything is bigger in Texas, and no one is a bigger buffoon than Ted Cruz.

