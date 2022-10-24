No one was more hated at the Yankees-Astros playoff game than Ted Cruz

The New York Yankees faced off against the Houston Astros in game four of the American League playoffs on Sunday night, and ultimately lost in what turned out to be a four-game sweep. And unfortunately, the presence of Ted Cruz, who happened to be in attendance at Yankee Stadium, only added insult to injury to disappointed fans.

However, it being New York and all, New Yorkers were not shy in telling the 51-year-old how they really felt about him being there.

In fact, as the dust settled and Yankees fans began to pick themselves up on Monday morning, they could take a small amount of conciliation in knowing that Cruz was given a real New York welcome as he sat behind home plate. In a photo captured by Vice’s Jesse Angelo, no fewer than three Yankees fans were seen giving Cruz the finger (not including one who was giving a resounding thumbs down, while taking a photo of the Texas senator).

“Ted Cruz came to ⁦Yankee Stadium wearing ⁦Astros colors tonight,” tweeted Angelo on Sunday night. “The Bronx responded in kind…”

As People points out, Cruz was in town for a scheduled appearance on Monday’s episode of The View, and apparently left the game in the sixth inning when the Yankees and Astros were still tied. What a cool and dedicated fan he is!

But Angelo was not the only one who caught Ted Cruz in the wild. A few people managed to capture video — and let’s just say, some of the colorful diatribes hurled Cruz’s way are not fit to publish in their entirety. In one video, Cruz gets called a racist piece of sh*t by a fan while another evoked the time Donald Trump made nasty remarks about his wife.

"remember when trump called your wife ugly and you loved it" 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/AAYLb1E3KW — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) October 24, 2022

In other video taken from behind, Cruz is heavily booed while more of the same is shouted at him, including someone telling him to “go back to Cancun,” where he famously went while abandoning his freezing state amid widespread power outages in February of 2021.

Ted Cruz at Yankee Stadium gets finger, booed, called racist piece of you know what and woman hater #RepBx #ALCS #MLB #Postseason pic.twitter.com/2aSpyTuwpP — ☥ † The Rev. Mark Thompson, Host @MakeItPlain (@ministter) October 24, 2022

Yet another video caught him leaving, as someone called him a “woman hater.” Naturally, Cruz is anti-abortion, as his state was the first to impose restrictive abortion laws before Roe v. Wade was even overturned.

.@TedCruz got one fan and a lot of boos while leaving a tied game in the top of the sixth inning. pic.twitter.com/opzT24tCIl — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 24, 2022

Even Ice T shared the photo of Cruz getting flipped off on Monday morning. “NY Fans might have lost the game … But they kept it Gangsta!” tweeted the rapper.

NY Fans might have lost the game… But they kept it Gangsta! 👊🏽 # Cruz pic.twitter.com/FotjXeTv9H — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) October 24, 2022

Unfortunately, Cruz managed to get the last word in, of sorts, by smugly reminding New York who won the game. “Scoreboard,” he simply tweeted on Monday morning, adding the hashtag #GoStros.

Be that as it may, in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies bested the San Diego Padres on Sunday and will play against the Astros in the World Series starting later this week. If Cruz thought he got an, err, lively welcome in New York, he better think twice about showing his face in Philly. Considering that we once threw snowballs at Santa Claus, Philadelphia sports fans will certainly make quick work of the likes of Ted Cruz.