‘Didn’t think he was a good debater’: Mark Hamill reveals the winner of the Walz/Vance debate and gets real candid about guy-liner

Last night’s VP debate didn’t match the surreal clown show of the last presidential debate when Trump tried and failed to take down Kamala Harris, but it still provided some sparks. We saw Tim Walz call himself a “knucklehead” for wrongly saying he was in Hong Kong during the Tiananmen Square massacre, but the highlight was probably Vance weakly stammering in objection to a fact check after he just got caught lying.

With the dust settling, everyone’s favorite Jedi Knight turned stalwart Democrat party booster Mark Hamill inevitably weighed in on the candidates’ performances. And, let’s face it, his burning hatred of Donald Trump means you should be able to predict who he chose as the winner:

Debate Scorecard-@Tim_Walz was FANTASTIC, especially after news reports that he was nervous & didn't think he was a good debater.

JD was an expert on pivoting from direct questions to avoid answering & lying w/ great confidence, although I really miss his lower-lid guy-liner. pic.twitter.com/u97UYmEQri — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 2, 2024

We can only agree with Hamill that we miss eyeliner Vance too. There’s just something about that My Chemical Romance fan vibe that made his look pop. Sadly, lingering mockery from both Republicans and Democrats of Vance’s penchant for make-up must have had an impact on him, as he’s severely toned down his look. All we can say is that nobody — not even a venal, lying, and hateful slimeball like Vance — should be denied the opportunity to serve C.

Guyliner and feebly quibbling over fact-checking aside, the other big takeaway was Vance refusing to admit Trump lost the 2020 election. Vance knows Trump lost, Walz knows Vance knows Trump lost, we know Vance knows Trump lost, but if he actually said it his would-be fuhrer-in-chief boss would go atomic. As such Vance weakly attempted to dodge the question, saying that he’s “focused on the future.”

Well, fine, but Trump refusing to concede electoral defeat is extremely relevant considering the election is currently a coin flip and we’re just over a month away from polling day.

The replies to Hamill’s post pointed out that, debate performance aside, it should be easy to choose who to vote for:

am an undecided voter. Do I go with the slick eyeliner man who recites his slogans and shouts over women until they have to cut his mic, or the nice man who wants to give us healthcare. — Khurram💙 (@ItsLucky1) October 2, 2024

Even so, it would have been much more reassuring if the Tim Walz who’s willing to throw a few rhetoric punches and go for the jugular had been on that stage Tuesday night. At times it appeared both candidates had been strictly ordered to be on their best behavior, to the point where it almost became a *gasp* civil political debate. C’mon guys, leave that ‘reach across the aisle’ stuff in the past where it belongs and come at each other with verbal switchblades!

As the lights went down each side has claimed victory. The MAGAsphere is chuntering away that Walz failed to live up to expectations while Harris boosters are zeroing in on Vance’s sliminess and aversion to facts and reality.

One way or another this circus is coming to an end in 33 days. If Harris wins we can breathe a quick sigh of relief before remembering the many massive problems facing the nation and the world. If we wake up on Nov. 6 to a Trump victory? Well, batten down the hatches folks because we may be about to get the most immersive The Purge-type experience imaginable.

