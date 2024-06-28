Do we know Thomas Massie’s wife’s cause of death?

Republican U.S. Representative Thomas Massie‘s wife Rhonda Massie died on June 27, 2024, according to a statement from the Kentucky politician on X. Rhonda was just 39 years old. Here’s what’s known about her cause of death, and other details of their relationship.

Rhonda and Thomas were high school sweethearts, Thomas wrote in his post, and they had been together for over 35 years when she died. They had four children. “[Rhonda was] the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time,” Thomas’ post said.

Thomas added, “She was valedictorian at our high school where we went to the Prom together, accepted at MIT and Harvard, earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from MIT, and devoted her life to our family.” He did not, however, mention how Rhonda died, and it’s widely reported that her cause of death has not been announced.

Thomas later shared he and Rhonda had just recently toured Mt. Rainier in Washington State, suggesting what happened to Rhonda may have been sudden and unexpected.

Rhonda’s passing was mourned by other politicians

Yesterday my high school sweetheart, the love of my life for over 35 years, the loving mother of our 4 children, the smartest kindest woman I ever knew, my beautiful and wise queen forever, Rhonda went to Heaven. Thank you for your prayers for our family in this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/tTSWXeLCG0 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) June 28, 2024 via Thomas Massie/X

Thomas Massie’s post announcing the death of his wife drew notes of grief and condolences from far and wide. 2024 Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. commented, “Praying for you and Rhonda, Thomas.”

At the same time, Andy Barr, Massie’s colleague in the House, also from Kentucky, added, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Rhonda Massie, the beloved wife of my friend and colleague, Thomas Massie. Rhonda’s warmth, kindness, and dedication to her family and community touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.”

The House held a moment of silence for Rhonda on Friday morning. Join us in sending our condolences to Massie and his family.

