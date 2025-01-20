Does Carrie Underwood support Donald Trump?

There was once a time when the majority of America was rooting for Carrie Underwood, and that led her to win American Idol in 2005. Exactly twenty years later, the tables have seemingly turned for the singer as she has found herself in the middle of a heated political storm after it was revealed she will perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, a Presidential Inaugural Committee spokesperson announced via The Independent that the 41-year-old country artist will sing “America the Beautiful” at the event, which would mark Trump’s official return to the White House. The announcement quickly sparked discussions on social media, considering how well-loved Underwood has been by the public for years.

Carrie Underwood will perform "America the Beautiful" at next week's Presidential Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/U3tq3rAzsx — CMT (@CMT) January 13, 2025

Many disappointed fans took jabs at the Grammy winner for aligning herself with the controversial politician. One furious commenter aimed at Underwood’s statement after the confirmation of her participation at the inauguration, writing in one of her recent Instagram posts: “So gross that you’re supporting Trump! History won’t forget.”

After the committee confirmed her attendance and performance at the big event for the country, the “Jesus Take The Wheel” songstress missed a statement expressing her honor to be part of an occasion she deemed “historic.”

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Unfortunately, not everyone is feeling the unity she’s asked for in her statement. Many threw shade at her for allegedly betraying her fans, especially those belonging to the LGBTQ+ community.

“Don’t ever call yourself an LGBTQ ally again,” one fan fumed on Instagram. “You’re supporting the man that wants to abolish LGBTQ rights, you should be ashamed.” Another chimed in with biting sarcasm: “Performing for the orange buffoon’s inauguration… guess we know where you stand.”

Do you support Country Singer Carrie Underwood singing at President Trump’s inauguration ? pic.twitter.com/2bUOBJJbQl — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) January 13, 2025

For someone who has spoken publicly in favor of gay marriage, Underwood’s decision to accept the invitation to perform in front of Trump is being perceived as a big contradiction.

Before the announcement, Underwood was assumed to be against the MAGA head honcho, especially when she mocked Trump’s Twitter rants by performing a parody of her hit song “Before He Cheats” at the CMA Awards in 2017 with Brad Paisley. Aptly called “Before He Tweets,” the parody poked fun at the then-president’s online antics.

However, in an interview with The Guardian in 2019, Underwood voiced her reluctance to enter political discussions publicly, as though to shut down the assumption that she was strongly against Trump.

“I feel like more people try to pin me places politically,” she said. “I try to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins… Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that.”

After that, Underwood has mostly stayed tight-lipped about her political beliefs. But now that she’s all set to perform at Trump’s inauguration, alongside the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, critics and fans alike are waiting to see whether she will finally confirm her support for Trump or once again dodge political labels.

