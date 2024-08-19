Does Kamala Harris have any pets?

JD Vance has been on his high horse lately by bashing the cat-loving masses and referring to a particular range of voters as “childless cat ladies,” leading the American public to wonder whether Democratic candidate Kamala Harris herself has any pets.

Recommended Videos

Such a question is hardly a surprise, seeing as beloved presidential pets have long been a tradition in the White House. While Obama had Bo and Sunny — whom we absolutely fell in love with — George W. Bush had multiple pets while living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. As for the Orange Thanos Variant’s duration as president, however, there were no four-legged friends in the White House during his presidency. I guess we see why Vance likes him.

With the Harris/Walz campaign officially rolling and gaining tremendous ground with hopeful voters, folks are curious to know if we’ll be introduced to a new four-legged if Harris is elected this November.

So, does Harris have any pets?

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

As far as owning an actual pet is concerned, it doesn’t appear that Harris currently owns one at this time, but history has shown us that can certainly change. In fact, the Obamas didn’t have a pet until they entered the White House, so perhaps Harris will soon follow suit and have one or two beautiful doggos or kitties browsing through the corridors.

Of course, the general argument in the realm of politics is politicians needing to at least have either pets or children to appeal to voters, and Harris has undoubtedly proven herself to be a terrific stepmother to husband Doug Emhoff’s two children.

Besides, it’s clear that Harris has an absolute fondness for pets as per an array of examples, so one can definitely argue that pets could potentially be back in the White House if Harris defeats Trump later this year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy