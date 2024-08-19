Image Credit: Disney
Image via Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register
Category:
Politics

Does Kamala Harris have any pets?

Don't let JD Vance see her near a cat.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 01:09 pm

JD Vance has been on his high horse lately by bashing the cat-loving masses and referring to a particular range of voters as “childless cat ladies,” leading the American public to wonder whether Democratic candidate Kamala Harris herself has any pets.

Recommended Videos

Such a question is hardly a surprise, seeing as beloved presidential pets have long been a tradition in the White House. While Obama had Bo and Sunny — whom we absolutely fell in love with — George W. Bush had multiple pets while living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. As for the Orange Thanos Variant’s duration as president, however, there were no four-legged friends in the White House during his presidency. I guess we see why Vance likes him.

With the Harris/Walz campaign officially rolling and gaining tremendous ground with hopeful voters, folks are curious to know if we’ll be introduced to a new four-legged if Harris is elected this November.

So, does Harris have any pets?

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an NCAA championship teams celebration on the South Lawn of the White House on July 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden abandoned his campaign for a second term after weeks of pressure from fellow Democrats to withdraw and just months ahead of the November election, throwing his support behind Harris.
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

As far as owning an actual pet is concerned, it doesn’t appear that Harris currently owns one at this time, but history has shown us that can certainly change. In fact, the Obamas didn’t have a pet until they entered the White House, so perhaps Harris will soon follow suit and have one or two beautiful doggos or kitties browsing through the corridors.

Of course, the general argument in the realm of politics is politicians needing to at least have either pets or children to appeal to voters, and Harris has undoubtedly proven herself to be a terrific stepmother to husband Doug Emhoff’s two children.

Besides, it’s clear that Harris has an absolute fondness for pets as per an array of examples, so one can definitely argue that pets could potentially be back in the White House if Harris defeats Trump later this year.

Author
Image of Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.