Does Tucker Carlson basically recreate a ‘BoJack Horseman’ episode in real life with his latest rant?

In season 4 episode 5 of BoJack Horseman, California changes its laws and bans guns due to the rise in women owning them. When Tucker Carlson went on a gun control rant lately about the rise in gun ownership in the LGBTQ community, some listeners found it awfully reminiscent of the episode in the animated series.

Trying to ban just the trans community from owning guns to defend themselves amidst the rise of violence against them is as ridiculous as a cartoon episode where owning guns was alright until women started to purchase them to protect themselves after a mass shooting. It’s also just as ridiculous as the real legislation that went down years ago, as History suggests in an article entitled, “The NRA Supported Gun Control When the Black Panthers Had the Weapons.” Hollywood brings awareness to the actual issues using a little light humor to lighten the load of the heavy impact these experiences have had on our society.

Tucker Carlson is taking a backlash for his rant, which can be viewed in its nearly 14-minute entirety on FOX News. However, the gist of what he was saying isn’t quite what it’s being made out to be; Carlson specifically stated he believes all Americans should own guns — including the LGBTQ community, contrary to what some people took away from his rant. He was pointing out that those Americans who normally are calling for gun control and a ban on certain firearms are now arming themselves for self-defense.

However, that’s not how his words were taken.

The first to pick up on what Tucker Carlson said and compare it to the BoJack Horseman episode started a whole thread lively with the Black Panther scenario.

In Tucker Carlson’s rant, he does address the white supremacy issue and basically says that the headlines are very misleading, which may deserve backlash on its own merits.

Here’s the conundrum; the point being made here is exactly the point Tucker Carlson was trying to make in his rant, only in reverse. His words were that from the perspective of the left, it’s OK to own guns, as long as the right wing banned from having them.

The conversation is coming full circle, whether people are seeing it or not.

This is how complex gun legislation can get. Who should have them and who shouldn’t? It’s really in everyone’s best interest to listen to what the other side is saying, instead of simply perpetuating miscommunication.