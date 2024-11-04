Dog ender Kristi Noem promises she spends her free time with ‘strong, intelligent women’

When she’s not out shooting innocent dogs, Kristi Noem likes to spend her down time with “strong, intelligent women,” according to the lady herself. I wasn’t aware you could find those qualities within a Trump supporter.

Surely that’s some kind of fallacy, a person can’t be strong, intelligent, a woman, and a Trump supporter. Those four things would contradict each other so hard you’d probably explode. Anyways, Noem is insisting she was supposedly able to find some of these women in Michigan but then again, she doesn’t know the meaning of the word “hypothetical,” so I guess everyone must seem intelligent to her.

Anyways, the South Dakota governor was in the swing state ahead of the upcoming election where she met up with podcaster and failed politician, Tudor Dixon, as well as representative for Florida’s third congressional district, Kat Cammack.

I joined @TudorDixon and @Kat_Cammack (two strong, intelligent women) in Michigan tonight.



We are supporting Donald Trump because he will make our communities safer, our nation stronger, and he will restore opportunity for our families. pic.twitter.com/QbEnTgFN81 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) November 4, 2024

After calling her little group “strong” and “intelligent” Noem unironically follows it up with their reasons for supporting Donald Trump, apparently they believe that “he will make our communities safer, our nation stronger, and he will restore opportunity for our families.” Excuse me WHAT? Does she really think he’ll make communities safe? Does she remember Charlottesville? And what about his other policies like abortion for example? Does it really sound like he’ll bring opportunities for women?

A Trump presidency would be bad for most women

By and large that’s what it comes down to, Donald Trump and his party would be bad news for women as the Republican candidate was partly responsible for Roe v. Wade being overturned, (he nominated three of the Supreme Court justices that voted in favor of overturning it). Harris has warned that the former president would further restrict access to abortion across the country although Trump himself claims he would not support a federal ban.

On top of that, certain Republicans supporters have even suggested a return to a head-of-household voting system which would basically take away a woman’s right to vote. How any “strong, intelligent” woman could even consider voting for Trump and his cronies is beyond me.

Don’t get me wrong another Trump presidency would be bad for everyone. Let’s face it, abortion isn’t his only weak policy. His proposed tariffs and tax cuts would likely end up costing the average citizen more while his environmental policies are practically non-existent, and that’s just naming a couple of his weaknesses.

Thankfully the replies were quick to take her down.

Maybe weak women hurt themselves less? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0ATUfmw2gi — YachatsSteve🇺🇸🦅 (@stevepaul59) November 4, 2024

Despite taxpayers paying her wages, many feel like she isn’t really doing enough.

Remember South Dakota taxpayers



We are paying for her to party — DayneKnite (@DayneKnite) November 4, 2024

Others aren’t letting her forget what she is.

Puppy killer — All Politicians Lie (@1007julie) November 4, 2024

But why waste our time arguing with people like Kristi Noem and her gang? Bear in mind, this is the same woman who thinks Trump will help us grow kiwis and rice in the U.S. We’re also talking about someone who proudly told the world about how she shot a puppy because it was too playful. Her mind simply does not work like the rest of us and maybe that’s a good thing.

