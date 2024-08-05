Kamala Harris’ father Donald J. Harris’ ethnicity, confirmed

Donald J. Harris is an award-winning economist and professor emeritus at Stanford University and the father of Democratic Party Presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and her lawyer sister, Maya Harris.

Recommended Videos

In 1960, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of London, and in 1966, he achieved a PhD from the University of California, Berkeley.

He is the author of several books and articles, including the 1978 monograph Capital Accumulation and Income Distribution and the 1993 article “Economic Growth and Equity: Complements or Opposites?” in The Review of Black Political Economy.

Born on Aug. 23, 1938, Harris is 85 and still remarkably fit and healthy. But where was he born and what ethnicity is he?

What is Donald J. Harris’ ethnicity?

This is Kamala Harris, father Donald Harris, distinguished emeritus, professor of economics from Stanford University. Stanford called him their first Black tenured economics, professor.

pic.twitter.com/l1K2AztmAe — Mr. Reynolds (@MrReynolds52) August 2, 2024

Donald J. Harris was born in Brown’s Town, St. Ann Parish, in the Colony of Jamaica. His parents, Oscar Joseph Harris and Beryl Christie Harris (née Finegan), were Afro-Jamaicans, meaning that is Harris’ ethnicity. He moved to the United States in 1960 (as per AOL) for his studies and is now Jamaican-American.

In 1963, he married the late biomedical scientist Shyamala Gopalan after they fell in love while marching together for justice during the Civil Rights movement in the early 1960s. They divorced in 1971, but Kamala and Maya were born from their union. Gopalan was born in Madras, Madras Province, British India, which is why Kamala and Maya are both African American and Indian American (it’s possible to be both, Donald Trump, you ignorant tangerine dolt).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy