Donald Trump doesn’t want you to ‘waste your time’ reading what he supposedly really thinks about Elon Musk

Anyone knows that being told you shouldn’t do something only makes you want to do it more. Donald Trump, especially, should understand that self-destructive impulse after billions of people around the globe have been screaming at him not to run for office for the past decade. And yet the president has now ordered folks not to read a new tell-all book about him that apparently reveals his real feelings about Elon Musk.

Trump accidentally whipped out some reverse psychology on Truth Social when he decided to blast celebrated author Michael Wolff for his new book, and only made us want to read it more. Wolff — who previously wrote the acclaimed Fire and Fury, all about Trump’s rise to power the first time — is back with a forthcoming new release, a currently untitled tome covering the 2024 presidential campaign. The book is set to include alleged insights into some of Trump’s more eye-opening comments behind the scenes — and, surprise surprise, the man himself is not happy about it.

“So-called ‘Author’ Michael Wolff’s new book is a total FAKE JOB,” Trump began his Truth Social tirade, once extracts from the upcoming book started circulating online. He went on to claim that Wolff’s previous writings about him had been “discredited” and that nobody in his administration spoke to the journalist for his new book.

“We had one of the Greatest Elections in History, and perhaps the Greatest First Month EVER, according to almost everybody, but Wolff doesn’t want to talk about that,” Trump continued, no doubt growing a more furious shade of orange as he typed. He then concluded with possibly the best endorsement Wolff could’ve hoped for: “He is FAKE NEWS, a total LOSER, and no one should waste their time or money in buying this boring and obviously fictitious book!” Thanks for the rec, Donald, I’ll pre-order it now!

So what does Wolff have to say that’s got Trump so troubled? At a time when speculation into the nature of their partnership behind closed doors is rife, the new book alleges one incident when Trump apparently bared his true thoughts on Musk. After the X owner’s infamous appearance at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally, which saw Musk jump and down on stage, the POTUS purportedly asked his aides two extremely valid questions: “What the f*** is wrong with this guy? And why doesn’t his shirt fit?”

Outwardly, Musk’s rally appearance marked his official endorsement of Trump as president and signified the beginning of the duo’s double act, but clearly Trump — a man never fond of being upstaged — resented Elon from the off. A feeling that’s no doubt only grown in the months since, even as he knows he needs the billionaire’s influential support and so has to keep him sweet.

But, hey, at least Musk wants to spend time with him. Wolff also alleges that Elon delivered a savage burn to JD Vance at the same event. When someone asked Musk if he wanted to meet Vance at the Pennsylvania rally, he apparently replied, “I’ve really no interest in speaking to a vice president.” Ouch! You know something is very wrong with the world when you’re feeling sympathy for JD Vance.

As everyone has been saying all along, Wolff writes that Trump staffers he spoke with agree that these two planet-sized egos will “invariably” fall out given time. He can try and deny there’s any tea to spill all he likes, but Trump getting so angry at Wolff’s claims only suggests he’s got something to hide.