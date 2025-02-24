‘This is inhuman’: Elon Musk, world’s richest man worth $393M, is fighting to pay only $2760 in child support for his three kids

Elon Musk, the man who can land rockets on barges in the middle of the ocean, apparently struggles to land himself in the same room as his 12 kids. Oh wait, make that 13.

With nearly $400 billion to his name, Musk could easily provide his kids with everything they’d ever need — financial stability, emotional support, an actual dad. But nope. When it comes to something as basic as paying child support, Musk seems to operate on the principle that his kids should be grateful for existing at all. He is currently fighting tooth and nail to pay $2,760 a month in child support for the three kids he shares with Grimes. That’s right, $2,760.

This custody and child support debacle between Musk and Grimes has been dragging on for months but it’s getting renewed attention because of the sheer audacity of Musk’s actions.

Elon Musk is apparently dodging Grimes' calls during a medical emergency of one of their kids.



He's such trash. pic.twitter.com/H1UXSPpL5m — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) February 21, 2025

The “Special Government Employee” wants the case handled in Texas, where child-support payments are capped at $2,760 for three kids. Grimes, on the other hand, filed her countersuit in California, where there’s no such cap. California law takes into account the parent’s income, which, in Musk’s case, is astronomical. If the case lands in California, Musk could be required to pay millions annually — an amount that wouldn’t even put a dent in his fortune but could significantly improve the lives of his children. Musk, ever the strategist, is working overtime to keep the case in Texas. He claims the kids lived there long enough to make it their “home state,” while Grimes argues that she and the kids have been living in California since late 2023.

I'm sorry, Elon Musk, worth $393,300,000,000, is trying to pay $2,760 in child support for THREE KIDS?? https://t.co/ABlFo9xHPy — Will Stancil (@whstancil) February 22, 2025

If Musk’s fight to minimize child support wasn’t bad enough, the story gets even darker when you consider the recent allegations that one of his children is facing a serious medical crisis. Grimes went public with the news, claiming that Musk has ignored her emails, texts, and calls about their child’s condition. According to her, the issue could lead to lifelong consequences if not addressed immediately.

This isn’t the first time Musk has fumbled as a parent. His track record speaks for itself. His trans daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has publicly distanced herself from him, reportedly due to his far-right antics. Musk, of course, has done nothing to repair their relationship, because that would require introspection. The irony here is almost too much. The self-proclaimed savior of humanity can’t even save face when it comes to his own family.

It’s hard to separate Musk’s behavior in this case from his broader pattern of recent antics. Between mingling with Donald Trump and firing federal workers, Musk has made it clear where his priorities lie. Right now, the only legacy he’s leaving behind is a trail of burnt bridges, disappointed kids, and a desk in the Oval Office covered in boogers. Congratulations, Elon — you’re not just the richest man on Earth; you might also be its pettiest.

