The mother of Elon Musk’s 7th, 8th, and 9th children takes to X to plead for his help during their child’s ‘medical crisis’

It’s no secret that Elon Musk isn’t a hands-on parent who cares about his 11 children’s runny noses, scraped knees, bad dreams, and making sure they eat their vegetables. Now, after sharing the awful custody battle Musk put her through and criticizing him for letting their son, X, be photographed in the White House, Grimes, the mother of Musk’s three children, has shared just how uncaring the billionaire is.

Grimes posted on X that one of their three kids — be it Techno Mechanicus, Exa Dark Sideræl, or X Æ A-Xii — is experiencing a “medical crisis,” and that Musk is nowhere to be found.

Screengrab via X/@Grimezsz

In her post, Grimes said she wasn’t “giving any details” and was choosing to talk about it on social media because Musk had ignored her emails, calls, and text messages, and hadn’t attended any of their meetings. She added that “our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn’t respond asap.”

Fans noticed that Grimes appeared to be shadow banned on X and shared screenshots of her posts on Reddit. Grimes also posted that she was deleting tweets because “if they’re being shadow banned,” then it would simply be “a media circus at the expense of the kids.”

I am deleting them now because if they're being shadow banned and not eliciting a response then all it is is a media circus at the expense of the kids. — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) February 20, 2025

While many of the comments on Reddit are supportive of Grimes, some say she should have known what starting a family with Musk would look like, which is a horrible thing to say. This is absolutely not the time to judge the singer for having kids with a man she presumably believed, at one time or another, would be in it for the long haul (not that judgement should be afforded even outside this current moment).

I’m absolutely astonished that any parent could ignore their child’s medical crisis, let alone one who has access to immeasurable resources. As Grimes said, Musk could, at the very least, ask someone to reply on his behalf and assist with the situation.

For the majority of people, becoming a parent means worrying… all the time. Did you put on the diaper correctly? Why is your newborn crying? Are they sleepy or hungry or, um, all of the above? How are you supposed to know all the answers to all these questions, and why did the doctors and nurses let you leave the hospital with this adorable but nerve-racking baby? Within the first few weeks of bringing our daughter home from the hospital, my husband and I actually called the doctor because she wouldn’t stop crying for hours one afternoon. We can laugh about it now, but at the time it was scary. It turns out babies just cry sometimes! It’s hard (no, impossible) to imagine Musk worrying about the same thing.

Image via Real Time with Bill Maher/HBO

Considering that most parents feel guilt-ridden and nervous when their baby/toddler/child gets a common cold, it’s more than a little alarming that Musk is reportedly MIA when his child’s health is on the line. Good parents put aside their own needs and look out for their little ones. Even Musk’s father, Errol, said on a podcast, “He hasn’t been a good dad.” And in a society where dads are praised for “babysitting” when they’re literally at home with their kids, we need more good dads who are compassionate, sensitive, hands on, and not afraid to be vulnerable. Not dads who care more about White House photo ops than the daily work of parenting.

So, where is Musk? Is he ever going to respond to Grimes? Does he not care that the mother of his children posted this tragic and heartbreaking situation on X? (Probably two rhetorical questions.) Did he respond already? If so, what took him so long? I guess being in charge of DOGE, cutting government resources, and deciding that thousands of people need to be fired takes up a lot of time.

