Donald Trump gets put in a home in instantly iconic new ad, and no, it’s not the White House

This election cycle has been filled with some advertising magic from the Left. In a bid to snag Gen Z’s attention, Kamala Harris’ team has been leaning into her “Brat” era, releasing some of the best campaign takedowns we’ve seen in from a presidential race.

California Rep Eric Swalwell might not be running for President, but his staff is just as fierce with their output. His team of geniuses dropped a Donald Trump advert so good SNL must be seething as the video takes the internet by storm.

🚨NEW AD🚨



We all know Donald Trump belongs in a home. Just not the White House. #APlaceForTrump#harriswalz #voteblue pic.twitter.com/9bTfcn8Ouf — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 23, 2024

Swalwell had better give his team a raise because this minute-long skit hits all the benchmarks of perfection. We’ve all seen the adverts for local retirement communities. Senior care centers often aim their marketing at those with ailing parents, filmed with gentle assurity and relatable family moments. Swalwell’s team nails the cliché markers, but rather than target families, this one is aimed right at the American public.

Riffing on some of Trump’s recent outrageous claims, and in some cases direct quotes, the sketch highlights his failing mental acuity. It’s the best and favorites from only the last few weeks, like immigrants eating the dogs in Springfield, big massive vote dumps, “aborting” newborn babies, and of course, windmills kill whales by making them “a little batty.”

It’s only four of the absolutely insane things the former president spouted this election cycle, but they hit so hard. Though the Right relentlessly taunted Joe Biden for his age, the criticism has vanished where Trump is concerned. His supporters are more than willing to ignore the senile writing on the wall, even as he forgoes policy discussion in favor of dancing on stage, or slurs his speech. Even major news outlets seem to be complacent in downplaying the concerning signs of Trump’s mental decline.

But it’s not a stretch to say that, for most of us, if an aging grandparent rambled as incoherently as Trump, or made such outlandish claims daily, the family would need to have a serious conversation about the next steps.

The advert is silly fun, but there is no way Trump’s enormous ego can let a jab like this go. It was never more apparent than in the singular presidential debate. Harris trounced the former president, easily igniting his anger and baiting him into childish responses. We might want to rethink our vigorous cheers, though. It’s starting to look a bit like elder abuse.

We’ll only have to wait a few more hours to see just what Trump thinks of the ad. As Swalwell’s team perfectly points out, we’ll know exactly how bruised his ego is when he’s “rage posting at 3 am.”

