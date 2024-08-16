‘I can’t go another 4 years with this rambling ranting crap’: Donald Trump’s latest batch of incoherent weirdness involves bird cemeteries and windmills. Is he okay?

Donald Trump must be running out of talking points, because his most recent appearances feel straight out of 2016.

Recommended Videos

The actual dumpster fire of a former president never actually had anything of substance to say, but the issue seems to be ramping up as he navigates his way through his third bid for the presidency. He’s run out of any original or currently relevant talking points, and is instead leaning on the same absurd claims and wild assertions that helped him rile up the MAGA crowd nearly a decade back.

Remember when Trump ranted and raved his way through endless diatribes about windmills, which he seems to think serve no other purpose than messing up the view and murdering birds? He’s back on that same BS in his recent appearances, fulminating about the scourge of our nation’s windmills and proving that, eight years on, he still doesn’t understand the difference between a windmill and a wind turbine.

Just a little refresher: Windmills and wind turbines have entirely separate purposes. They may look similar, but windmills are typically used to pump water or mill grain, whereas wind turbines — the things Trump is actually talking about — are used to generate electricity.

That fact has always been lost on Trump, leading the incoherent ignoramus to once again revive asinine attacks against green energy initiatives that have been around since the 1800s.

A clip shared to X by the Republicans Against Trump account could be a re-share of those near-forgotten early-day ramblings, if not for the egomaniac’s gaunt appearance and clear aging. Even that orange hue is starting to look washed out, as Trump’s rails against “this game with wind that’s ruining everything.”

Donald Trump: “You want to see a bird cemetery, just go under a windmill, you see thousands of birds dead. The bald eagle, if you kill an eagle, they put you in jail for years. And yet these windmills knock them out like nothing.”🤡 pic.twitter.com/P46WgmIMCH — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 15, 2024

What is wind, or more accurately “windmills” ruining, I hear you ask? Well, according to Trump, it ruins both his view of “all these gorgeous fields” and the local population of birds — in particular bald eagles — since “if you kill an eagle, they put you in jail for years. And yet these windmills knock them out like nothing.”

The regurgitation of those same tired talking points seems to prove two things: One, that Trump’s comprehension of green energy initiatives is as lacking as his control over his bowels, and two that he has officially run out of anything new to say. He can’t think up a cogent attack against Kamala Harris or Tim Walz, his running mate might be an even bigger joke than Trump is, and with no rational policy points to speak of, it seems Trump is back to “complaining” while Harris is busy “campaigning.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy