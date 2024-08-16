‘Donald Trump To Ramble Incoherently and Spread Dangerous Lies’: This Harris/Walz media advisory roasts Trump to an actual crisp and Dems are HOWLING

Whoever is behind the social media accounts for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign deserves a raise, as a new mock media advisory that’s gone viral online has hilariously proven.

Recommended Videos

The fake press release, written by the Harris/Walz campaign and addressed to Donald Trump, is currently doing the rounds on X, sending Democrats into a tizzy with its razor-sharp barbs directed squarely at the former president.

The media advisory document came ahead of Trump’s appearance at a press conference in New Jersey, warning readers in the email title that he will “Ramble Incoherently and Spread Dangerous Lies in Public.” It goes on to refer to Trump as the “loser of the 2020 election,” (burn!) and preempts what Harris/Walz predict will be “another public meltdown” (yikes).

The letter — which you can almost picture Harris having a well-deserved chuckle about — goes on to list some of Trump’s previous meltdowns. It name-checks everything from his disastrous appearance at the NABJ conference (you know, the one where he said Harris “became Black”), his rambling and glitch-prone interview with Elon Musk, and the Florida press conference in which he compared himself to Martin Luther King.

The Harris campaign just released this statement ahead of Trump’s press conference today. They’re so good at this. pic.twitter.com/tKMfX9qjVI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 15, 2024

The press release says Trump’s New Jersey appearance will add to this list of meltdowns, and see the former President go on another self-obsessed rant to distract from Project 2025 and running mate JD Vance’s surging unpopularity. “These remarks will not be artificial intelligence,” it reads, “but they will certainly lack intelligence.” Ouch! Elsewhere in the presser, the venue of Trump’s appearance is listed as “not a battleground state,” while the sign off tells readers to “tune in for the same old thing.”

It’s the kind of social media savvy we’d expect from a campaign that ascended in large part due to viral TikTok memes and an affinity for Charli XCX’s brat, and Democrats can’t seem to get enough. “These are brilliant,” one user wrote on X, with another adding that it “looks like the Harris team is always one step ahead.” Elsewhere, users commended the mock press release for “playing chess while others are playing checkers,” and praised Harris for “bringing it, sending it and sticking it to Donald Trump.”

This is absolutely gorgeous. We finally have the Dem campaign of which I've dreamed — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) August 15, 2024

Another user wrote: “So refreshing to have some humor in a campaign! Smart too, getting it out before the bullshit is aired nationally.” The fake media advisory, which by all accounts appears to be real, adds to the campaign’s broader lines of attack used on Trump and his team, from describing him as “weird” to calling out his laundry list of lies.

So searing is the email blast that I’m almost compelled to check on Trump and see how he’s doing. Oh, never mind, he just rambled again in New Jersey and said he was “entitled to personal attacks” about Harris. Seems about right.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy