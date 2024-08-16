‘That outta do the trick!’: Donald Trump’s campaign is bringing Corey Lewandowski back and one ‘View’ co-host is already laughing 

Years after the lecherous and disgraced Corey Lewandowski was unceremoniously booted as Donald Trump‘s campaign manager, the serial sexual harasser has wormed his way back into the fold.

Recommended Videos

Trump, quaking in his boots as his re-election prospects dim, has desperately rehired Lewandowski as a “senior adviser.” It seems the floundering former president believes this tone-deaf move will somehow resurrect his flailing campaign, but it’s far more likely to drive the final nail into its coffin. With Kamala Harris trouncing him in fundraising by a staggering $67 million and eating his lunch in key swing state polls, Trump is clearly spiraling into a full-blown “narcissistic collapse” – a spectacular implosion that occurs when a narcissist’s bloated ego is punctured.

Rather than taking a long, hard look in the mirror and confronting his own glaring inadequacies, Trump is grasping at straws by exhuming a known liability like Lewandowski. Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of The View and former Trump administration official, aptly pointed out the absurdity of this move with a sarcastic tweet.

That outta do the trick! 🤣 https://t.co/D5efGD9eJR — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) August 15, 2024

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and revisit Lewandowski’s sordid history, shall we? This is the same vile creature who heartlessly mocked a 10-year-old migrant child with Down syndrome, callously dismissing her gut-wrenching story with a cruel “Womp, womp” on national television. In 2021, he was slapped with charges for sexually harassing the wife of a GOP donor at a swanky Las Vegas charity event, allegedly groping her and stalking her through the venue while spewing disgusting, lewd comments. Any sane person (like Griffin) would assume such reprehensible behavior would make him radioactive, but apparently not in Trump’s twisted universe.

Griffin, who toiled as White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President in 2020, has morphed into one of Trump’s most relentless critics since the January 6 Capitol insurrection. On The View, she has repeatedly sounded the alarm on Trump as a “clear and present danger to our democracy” and tirelessly advocated for a candidate with the guts and grit to send him packing. She has also boldly questioned her own place in the drastically altered landscape of the Republican Party, conceding that “Reaganism is dead” and the party’s core principles have been warped beyond recognition under Trump’s corrosive influence.

So let’s all take a moment to thank Alyssa Farah Griffin for calling it like it is and exposing Trump’s latest desperate ploy for what it really is: a pathetic attempt to revive a flatlining campaign by doubling down on the very worst impulses of his corrupt and morally bankrupt administration.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy